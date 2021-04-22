Pelosi Statement on Senate Passage of COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act

Contact: Speaker’s Press Office,

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after the Senate passed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act:

“The epidemic of anti-AAPI hate crimes is a challenge to our country’s conscience that demands immediate, strong action. That is why the House will be taking up Senator Hirono’s COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, passed today by the Senate.

“This legislation will take robust, impactful action to strengthen our nation’s defenses against this crisis. It builds on the important steps taken by President Biden, including his Day One and March 30 executive actions.

“As Speaker, I applaud Congresswoman Grace Meng for her tremendous leadership to combat anti-AAPI bigotry and violence. Thank you also to CAPAC Chair Judy Chu, who every day is ensuring that our country’s AAPI community has a strong and powerful voice in Congress.

“The House is committed to taking up and passing the Senate-passed bill in May, AAPI Heritage Month. We will not relent, until every member of the AAPI community can live proudly and free from fear.”

