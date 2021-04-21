When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: April 21, 2021 FDA Publish Date: April 22, 2021 Product Type: Food & Beverages Organic Food / Home Grown Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential for Salmonella Company Name: Faribault Foods, Inc Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Organic Black Beans and Organic Chili Beans

Faribault Foods, Inc. is voluntarily recalling 15 ounce cans of S&W Organic Black Beans, 15 ounce cans of O Organic Brand Black Beans and 15 ounce cans of O Organic Brand Chili Beans because the cans may have a compromised hermetic seal. The compromised hermetic seal may affect can integrity and may cause the cans to leak, bloat or allow bacteria to grow inside the product which could lead to serious illness. Clostridium botulinum poisoning in humans can begin from six hours to two weeks after eating food that contains the toxin. Symptoms may include double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, and muscle weakness. Botulism poisoning can cause paralysis of the breathing muscles, which can result in death unless assistance with breathing (mechanical ventilation) is provided.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide in retail stores.

This event only affects the lot codes listed below: The lot codes are printed on the bottom of the can.

Product Lot Number Distribution Dates S&W Organic Black Beans, 15 oz. Best By JAN 31 2023 1329A 032 21 February 2021-April 2021 S& W Organic Black Beans, 15 oz. Best By FEB 01 2023 1329A 033 21 February 2021-April 2021 S&W Organic Black Beans, 15 oz. Best By FEB 02 2023 1329A 034 21 February 2021-April 2021 S&W Organic Black Beans, 15 oz. Best By FEB 03 2023 1329A 035 21 February 2021-April 2021 O Organic Organic Black Beans, 15 oz. Best By FEB 03 2023 981A 035 21 February 2021-April 2021 O Organic Organic Chili Beans, 15 oz. Best By FEB 04 2023 978A 036 21 February 2021-April 2021

No other production codes, sizes or brands of Faribault Foods, Inc. products are affected by this recall.

Consumers who may have purchased the products listed above should return them to the store where purchased for a refund or replacement.

The recall was initiated after the firm had received consumer and customer complaints regarding failure of the hermetic seal. The problem related to the hermetic seal failure was corrected and no other product is affected.

The quality and safety of our products are the top priority for our company. We apologize to our retail customers and consumers and sincerely regret any inconvenience created by this recall. We are working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on this voluntary recall and will cooperate with them fully.

For consumer support and product questions please call 1-888-210-6440, Monday-Friday from 8am to 5pm CST or email phutton@faribaultfoods.com