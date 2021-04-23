AG News Release: National (Prescription Drug) Take Back Initiative SATURDAY, APRIL 24, 2021

Newsroom Posted on Apr 22, 2021 in Latest News

HONOLULU – The Department of the Attorney General and Department of Public Safety’s Narcotics Enforcement Division (NED), in partnership with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), along with other law enforcement agencies are coordinating a prescription drug take-back event on Saturday, April 24, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., at various collection points on Oahu, Maui, and Hawaii Island in Hilo, and Kona. This will be the DEA’s 19th National Take-Back Initiative (NTBI), now in its 12th year for the State of Hawaii. This year’s NTBI locations will be conducted as a drive-thru, to adhere to state and county emergency proclamation requirements.

Everyone is encouraged to bring their expired or unused prescription medications to the collection sites. You do not need to remove the labels or take the pills out of its containers. Simply toss them in a disposable bag and drop them off at the drive-thru locations. This service is free and anonymous – no questions asked. Tablets, capsules, liquids, and other forms of medication will be accepted. New or used syringes will not be accepted.

“Please join us on DEA’s National Take Back day to ensure the proper disposal of any unused prescription drugs. These drugs too often find their way into the wrong hands, which is dangerous and often tragic,” said DEA Honolulu District Office Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Leslie Tomaich.”

“The Take Back day is a great opportunity to rid your homes of unused and expired medications” said Hawaii Attorney General Clare E. Connors. “We are pleased to partner with DEA and NED to keep our communities safe.”

Unused or expired medicine should be properly disposed of when no longer needed for which it was prescribed.

Medicines may lose their effectiveness after the expiration date.

Improper use of prescription drugs can be as dangerous as illegal drug use.

Having unused or expired medicine in your home increases the risk of accidental poisoning. Homes where children or the elderly live are especially vulnerable to this danger.

People may mistake one type of medicine for another; or children may mistake medicine for candy.

Expired medicine should not be thrown in the trash or flushed down the toilet. Proper disposal helps reduce the risk of prescription drugs entering the human water supply or potentially harming aquatic life. Additional information can be found at www.dea.gov.

A list of designated collection sites is provided, or you can visit www.takebackday.dea.gov.

If you are unable to participate in the National Take Back Initiative, a list of drug take back drop box locations is available at hawaiiopioid.org

# # #

For more information, contact:

Gary H. Yamashiroya

Special Assistant to the Attorney General

(808) 586-1284

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://ag.hawaii.gov

Twitter: @ATGHIgov

Valerie Mariano, Branch Chief

Community and Crime Prevention Branch

Crime Prevention and Justice Assistance Division

Department of the Attorney General

(808) 586-1444

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://ag.hawaii.gov/cpja/ccp/