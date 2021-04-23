HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST April 22, 2021

Department of Health:

Department of Health:

101 New COVID-19 Cases and Two New Deaths Reported

DOH reports 101 new cases of coronavirus today and the death of an O‘ahu man, 30-39 yrs, who had been hospitalized. It is not known whether he had underlying conditions. Additionally, the death of a Maui woman, 50-59 yrs., with underlying conditions and who had been in the hospital was reported.

This report includes cases up until Tuesday at 11:59 p.m.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. April 20, 2021

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 76 24,325 Hawai‘i 9 2,660 Maui 9 3,294 Kaua‘i 2 205 Moloka‘i 0 36 Lānaʻi 0 111 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 5 1,027 Total Cases 101 31,658++ Deaths 2 476

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m., April 21, 2021: Hawai‘i-4, Maui-16, O‘ahu-20, Kaua‘i-0

++As a result of updated information, four cases on O‘ahu were removed from the counts.

Weekly Cluster Report Attached

Department of Public Safety : Statewide Testing Continues

COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities. There are no new positive results to report. The Maui Community Correctional Center reports 10 negative inmate test results and 34 negative staff results. The active positive inmate count remains unchanged at one (1). The O‘ahu Community Correctional Center reports 21 negative inmate test results. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19:

http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority :

March Vacation Rental Performance

Today the Hawai'i Tourism Authority released its monthly Vacation Rental Performance Report. In March 2021, the total monthly supply of statewide vacation rentals was 587,300 unit nights (-32.6%) and monthly demand was 365,700 unit nights (-34.4%). That resulted in an average monthly unit occupancy of 62.3 percent (-1.7 percentage points) for March, which was nearly 20 percent higher than the occupancy of Hawai'i's hotels (43.1%). The unit average daily rate (ADR) for vacation rental units statewide in March was $248 (+3.6%), which was less than the ADR for hotels ($285).

18,069 Passengers Arrive on Tuesday

Yesterday, a total of 18,069 people arrived in Hawai'i from out of state. A total 12,044 people indicated they came to Hawai'i for vacation. There were also 1,645 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

