DLIR News Release: DLIR ISSUES URGENT UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE FRAUD MESSAGE

HONOLULU — The Department of Labor & Industrial Relations (DLIR) is warning Hawaii residents about fraudulent text messaging and email phishing scams requesting that claimants click on a link. These links allow fraudsters to access personal claimant information if responded to.

If you have clicked on these links and provided personal information, your UI account may have been compromised. If so, please call the UI Call Center at (808) 762-5751 or 5752 and select option 4. You may also report fraud to the National Center for Disaster Fraud by calling (866) 720-5721.

“Sophisticated cyber criminals are not only filing fraudulent claims but also attempting to break into existing accounts and stealing benefits awarded to bona fide claimants,” said DLIR Director Anne Perreira-Eustaquio. “It is really important to know this is happening here in Hawaii and it’s affecting our local community. We strongly urge claimants not to click on these links.”

DLIR is working with the U.S. Department of Labor (U.S. DOL) to fight UI fraud and stop scammers. For tips to protect yourself from fraud please visit :https://labor.hawaii.gov/blog/main/unemployment-insurance-assistance-fraud-info/.

For more information about unemployment insurance and other labor issues please visit the FAQs at https://labor.hawaii.gov/covid-19-labor-faqs/.

NOTE TO MEDIA: Please share that DLIR does not have any social media accounts except Twitter, and the only portal for unemployment insurance benefits is at https://huiclaims.hawaii.gov/#/

