10 Best Antivirus Software in 2021: The Top-Rated Antivirus Protection for Windows, Mac and Mobile Devices

With hundreds of antivirus options to choose from, all promising full-time protection, it’s imperative to find an antivirus program that provides world-class security for every type of threat.

This review will analyze the 10 best antivirus available, each benchmarked for security, value, features, and system performance, so you can find the best antivirus for your needs.

First Look:

Norton - Best antivirus for Android and Windows McAfee - Best for iOS and Mac Avast - Best if you want extra features like a VPN Panda - Best 100% free option Vipre - Best for business protection



Top 10 Antivirus Programs Reviewed:

1. Norton - Best Antivirus for Android + Windows

Known as the best antivirus for Android and Windows, Norton 360 features an advanced internet suite that secures and protects devices. Norton 360 is designed to function seamlessly on all platforms. With its robust scanning engine, the suite can detect the latest malware.

It’s well-built to eliminate all possible threats offering 100% protection on both smartphones and PCs. This antivirus isn’t only great at eliminating viruses; it’s also reasonably easy to use. Once installed on a computer or phone, navigation is simple.

The parent company offers various packages; with the standard plan featuring 10GB cloud storage, password manager, and unlimited VPN access. Norton is an excellent antivirus. It’s reliable, powerful, easy to use, and relatively affordable. There are more premium packages that give access to additional features, such as:

Real-time malware protection

Secure storage

Parental controls

60-day money-back guarantee

2. McAfee - Top Choice for Mac and iOS

Following closely in second place, McAfee is the best antivirus for Mac and iOS. This antivirus comes with nearly all security features the modern-day user may need. This includes:

A VPN

Malware protection

Browser extension

Password manager

Encrypted storage

30-day money-back guarantee

One impressive feature of this reliable security software is the “My Home Network,” which includes an easy-to-read map that grants control over your online security features on all devices on your home network. It sends security alerts right away and is also quick at locking out intruders and blocking incoming threats.

McAfee’s iOS app is ranked as the number one antivirus app of 2020, providing total protection from theft, phishing, and malware.

3. Avast - Superb Anti-malware Software

Though not as popular as the above two, Avast features an impressive malware search engine, and it’s great at optimizing computer systems. With a variety of packages to choose from, Avast offers:

Real-time malware protection

Ransomware protection

A VPN with unlimited data

Apps for iOS and Android

A password manager

System and privacy optimization

All these features are packed in a premium for iOS and Android devices. Additional features of this antivirus include a power boost and startup optimizer that will speed up computers and smartphones as well. There is also an OnWatch tool integrated within the suite; its purpose is to clean up your computer when it hits a pre-set qualification.

Overall, Avast has a superb range of useful cybersecurity features and tools. Plus, it’s considered one of the best in the online security business for developing a high-functioning anti-malware engine. Anyone interested can test out any one of Avast’s antivirus products with their 30-day money-back guarantee.

4. Panda Dome - Flexible Prices & Deals

Panda is a popular choice due to its flexible prices and five different subscription plans. It’s the perfect solution for anyone on a budget. No matter the package you intend to go with, one thing that remains constant is the powerful security solution provided.

Free users of Panda are allocated a VPN limited to one virtual location. The other packages feature real-time protection and parental controls to ensure safe browsing. The premium package, however, includes all of these features accompanied by 24/7 technical support.

Below is a more detailed breakdown of the five plans available:

The “Free” package includes real-time protection, a Windows firewall, and a 150 MB per/day VPN.

The “Essential” package supports macOS, Android, and Wi-Fi protection, alongside external device scanning.

The “Advanced” package guarantees safe browsing, ransomware protection and enables parental controls.

The “Complete” package offers a data shield, password manager, plus optimization tools.

The “Premium” package boasts unlimited access to a VPN across 22 locations.



5. Vipre - Plans for Businesses and Home-Use

Vipre is a cost-effective option for people who need an antivirus solution to cover multiple PCs. It’s easy to set up and comes with a personal firewall that takes malware protection to a whole new level.

Other features worth mentioning regarding Vipre include the availability of several scanning options, an extension for Firefox and Chrome, built-in ransomware protection, and sophisticated anti-phishing tools. Vipre has subscription plans available for both home-use and businesses, including Antivirus Plus, Advanced Security, Ultimate Bundle, Cloud Edition, and Server Edition.

The Server Edition features:

Server protection against malware

Real-time behavior monitoring

AI-implemented software



Vipre protects you from phishing scams, malicious websites, and other security threats via scanning your devices in real-time alongside your social media accounts as well. Plus, unlike the options above, each Vipre package offers a 30-day free trial.

6. TotalAV - Best User-friendly Antivirus Software

TotalAV is a new player in the antivirus industry, but it has earned its spot on this list. Unlike other software that comes in hot only to fade after a month or two, TotalAV has become a favorite to many with its powerful virus protection technology.

It features a simple user interface and a strong VPN. TotalAV also provides spyware and phishing protection. Other features include:

Password manager

Performance optimization

User-friendly platform

30-day money-back guarantee

7. BullGuard - Ideal for Gamers

Other than offering malware protection, BullGuard is a top-notch game booster. It helps to free up the computer’s system allowing all games to run smoothly. It also prevents pop-up ads from interrupting your gameplay. It’s designed deliberately not to slow down your PC, as is the unfortunate case with other antivirus programs.

BullGuard allows its users to choose in between three affordable pricing plans alongside the following features:

Intuitive parental controls

Protective firewall

Secure cloud storage

30-day free trial

8. Bitdefender - Impressive Additional Security Features

For anyone keen on cyber insecurity, chances are you’ve heard about Bitdefender. This particular software has built a big name for itself. And with more than 500 million users worldwide, this is an antivirus that promises to offer total protection. It comes with a VPN, anti-theft tools, tune-up features, and a password manager. Other features include:

On-demand + real-time protection

Online security against phishing, fraud, and spam

Parental controls





The only downside is the software is relatively complicated to navigate for anyone not familiar with antivirus programs.

9. Kaspersky - Great for Online Banking + Shopping

Very common amongst small businesses and homeowners, this antivirus software is popular for its solid features. With Kaspersky, internet users can safely browse different web pages and shop without being afraid of online financial theft. It’s impenetrable to malware and very effective at detecting and eliminating cyber threats.

Not to mention, its packages are quite pocket friendly. Other features include:

Online banking protection - “Safe Money”

On-demand plus real-time protection

Protection against malware, spyware, viruses, and ransomware

Mac and mobile support

Security features to protect against phishing scams

Password manager

Parental controls



10. Trend Micro - Best Phishing Protection

This antivirus stands out when it comes to phishing protection—living in an era where so many scammers have devised ways to create duplicate websites and lure innocent people into giving out personal details. This is one of the main reasons why installing antivirus software on your PC or smart device is a priority.

Trend Micro offers multiple subscription plans, including Internet Security, Maximum Security, and Premium Service. Features include but are not limited to:

24/7 support

Online banking protection

Password manager

iOS support

Malware protection

Parental controls

How the Best Antivirus Software was Rated

The best antivirus for Android, windows, mac, and iOS should feature a virtual private network, password management, and preferably parental control features. The following factors were also considered:

Robust Malware Protection:

The antivirus software that made this list had to prove capable of defending computers and smartphones against the most advanced malware such as spyware or rootkits - not just viruses.

Advanced Features:

Antivirus programs have to offer high-quality features that would improve the user’s experience. These advanced features may include tools to boost your device’s performance and speed.

Efficiency:

Since there are a couple of antiviruses that slow down devices when installed, this review was very keen on listing those that are efficient and run smoothly. After all, not everyone can afford next-generation tech, so it’s imperative to stick to an efficient and speedy antivirus brand.

Ease of Use:

Even though computers and smartphones can be used for various technical activities, a good number of people simply use them for communication and entertainment. Therefore, the best antivirus out there needs to offer protection to both coders and those who use their gadgets to shop online or browse their social media accounts.

Value for Money:

There's hundreds of free antivirus software out there, but the level of protection offered is basic. Premium antivirus software is better and more secure. Not to mention, it comes with more impressive features. Because it’s such a big investment, buyers need to ensure that they get value for their money. That’s exactly what you are going to get when you choose any of the below ten antivirus software.

Summary

With so many antiviruses on the internet, you must consider each software’s features before installing it on your computer or smartphone and subscribing to a package. From the above list, it should be easier to narrow down your options and find an antivirus that meets your specific internet usage requirements.

