Summary

Company Announcement Date: April 22, 2021 FDA Publish Date: April 22, 2021 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential for Salmonella Company Name: Jule's Foods Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description All Jule's Foods Products

Company Announcement

Jule’s Foods of Carlsbad, CA is voluntarily recalling all Jule’s Foods products, because the product was potentially contaminated with Salmonella.

Products include:

Jule’s Cashew Brie (Classic) UPC: 860388001507 - all expiration dates Jule’s Truffle Cashew Brie UPC: 860388001514 - all expiration dates Jule’s Black Garlic Cashew Brie UPC: 860388001552 - all expiration dates Jule’s Artichoke Spinach Dip UPC: 860388001569 - all expiration dates Jule’s Vegan Ranch Dressing UPC: 860388001521 - all expiration dates

To date, FDA has preliminary confirmation of Salmonella in brie products containing cashews.We are working with the FDA to isolate the source of the pathogen in samples which were collected by the California Department of Public Health. Jule's Foods is issuing this recall in connection with a Salmonella outbreak under investigation by the FDA and CDC.

Products were distributed to primarily independently owned grocery stores in Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas as well as direct to consumer. Jule’s Foods Brie products are 6 ounces and wrapped in white cheese paper. A full list of stores is available at www.JulesFoods.net.

Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating a contaminated product. Most people recover without treatment. In rare circumstances, infection can produce more severe illness and require hospitalization. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness. Individuals concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider.

Production of these products has been suspended while the FDA and the company continue their investigation as to the source of the problem.

Please do not consume the product and immediately dispose of the product or return to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company via email at jules@julesveganfoods.com or telephone at (310) 980-4697 between 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. PDT.