Public Safety Secretary Names Jane Ammons Gilchrist Chief of Staff

Secretary Erik A. Hooks has announced the promotion of Jane Ammons Gilchrist to Chief of Staff for the department. In this position, Chief Gilchrist will be taking on an expanded role in helping Secretary Hooks lead the department.

“Chief Gilchrist will not only represent me in many capacities, but also sit alongside me in helping manage many of the high-level responsibilities we have in carrying out the department’s mission of public safety,” Secretary Hooks stated. “She will also take the lead in providing me counsel on strategic planning and help direct the senior leadership team on day-to-day operations.”

Gilchrist has extensive government experience in multiple leadership roles. She has been the department’s general counsel for the last four years providing legal advice and support to each division within the department. She has effectively maintained strong strategic partnerships with law enforcement and the legal community throughout her career. She will continue serving on Secretary Hooks’ behalf on the N.C. Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission and the UNC TV Board of Trustees.

The Cumberland County native began her public service in 1991 as an assistant district attorney in Cumberland County. She has served at the N.C. Department of Justice providing legal representation and advice in the Labor and Law Enforcement Liaison sections to include the State Bureau of Investigation, N.C. Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission and the ABC Commission. She also has served as the general counsel for the N.C. Department of Labor.