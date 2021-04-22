Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer: Governor Signs Bill Aimed at Attracting St. Joseph Air Force Jobs

JEFFERSON CITY — Legislation co-sponsored by State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, aimed at attracting a new Air Force unit to St. Joseph’s Rosecrans Memorial Airport was signed into law today. Senate Bill 2 expands the Missouri Works jobs creation program, allowing military jobs to be eligible for payroll tax incentives.

Senator Tony Luetkemeyer looks on as Gov. Mike Parson signs Senate Bill 2 into law.

The legislation applies to new positions at any qualified military project in the state, but the expanded incentives come at a time when the Air Force is evaluating potential sites for a new air evacuation unit. The Air Force has indicated Rosecrans, home of the Missouri Air National Guard’s 139th Airlift Wing, is one of several sites being considered. The legislation signed into law today is intended to make Missouri a more attractive site for the deployment, due to lower payroll costs.

“Just as the Missouri Works program has enticed private employers to locate or expand in Missouri, we hope the military will see Missouri as an attractive place to base this new unit,” Sen. Luetkemeyer said. “We are especially eager to increase the military’s presence in our state and hope this legislation will persuade the Air Force to build on what is already a proud tradition of service in St. Joseph.”

