Audio: Sen. Holly Rehder’s Podcast for the Week of April 19
JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Holly Rehder, R-Scott City, discusses Senate Bill 63, legislation that seeks to modify provisions relating to the monitoring of certain controlled substances. This measure is now in the Missouri House of Representatives. She also talks about Senate Bill 46, a proposal that relates to transportation. This bill contains an amendment that would ban vaccine passports. Senator Rehder also discusses Senate Bill 39 and House Bill 85, both of which are known as the Second Amendment Preservation Act.
Senator Rehder says Senate Bill 63, legislation that seeks to modify provisions relating to the monitoring of certain controlled substances, is now moving through the Missouri House of Representatives.
Senator Rehder adds the most successful this legislation has been was last year.
Senator Rehder also says Senate Bill 46, a proposal that relates to transportation, continues on its journey.
Senator Rehder says she is also still waiting on Senate Bill 39 and House Bill 85, both of which are known as the Second Amendment Preservation Act.