Saturday Marks the Start of Mandatory 10 Digit Dialing in the 405

Businesses and residents who have not yet prepared for 10-digit dialing of local calls within the 405 area code should do so now.

Saturday, April 24, is the day when 10-digit dialing for local 405 calls becomes mandatory, ending the period when local calls could be completed either with 7 digits or 10 digits (405 + local number.)

The move to 10-digit dialing for local 405 area code calls is necessary to enable the addition of another area code for the area currently served by only 405. The new, additional area code (572) is needed to ensure there will be enough telephone numbers available for the area.

Existing phone numbers will not change, and what is currently a local call will remain a local call.

Residents and businesses should make an inventory of all devices that may use telephone numbers, including such things as security systems, office telecommunication systems, certain inventory systems, etc., and make sure the systems/devices are set up for 10-digit dialing for local 405 area code calls.

Here is the schedule for local-call 10-digit dialing within the 405 area code and the addition of the 572 area code:

April 24, 2021 – Mandatory 10-digit dialing begins. All local calls within the 405 area code will require the area code + local number.

May 24, 2021 – 572 area code added to the area that had been served only by 405.

The area currently served by the 405 area code is the second area in Oklahoma to institute 10 digit dialing. The first was the area served by the 918 area code, which is now served by both the 918 and 539 area codes. 539 was added in 2011.