Court OKs housing development at site of Ohlone shellmound in Berkeley

A proposed housing and retail complex in West Berkeley can be built in a parking lot at the site of an ancient shellmound burial ground of the Ohlone tribe, a state appeals court says, because it would not destroy any structures in the underground site.
