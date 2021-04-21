Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Court OKs housing development at site of Ohlone shellmound in Berkeley

A proposed housing and retail complex in West Berkeley can be built in a parking lot at the site of an ancient shellmound burial ground of the Ohlone tribe, a state appeals court says, because it would not destroy any structures in the underground site.

