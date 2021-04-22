Photo Tour - Camfil Air Filters Michigan Facility - Welcome to Our Facility!

Camfil Air Filters is a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions.

Livonia, MI, April 22, 2021 -- As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, Camfil USA provides commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use and benefit human health and the environment. Camfil's Michigan branch is located in Livonia, Michigan. Livonia is a city in the northwest part of Wayne County in the U.S. state of Michigan. It is a large suburb with an array of traditional neighborhoods connected to the metropolitan area by freeways. Michigan is a state in the Great Lakes and Midwestern regions of the United States. Camfil serves and supports customers in a wide variety of industries and in communities across the world.

In our facility, you will find a showroom full of our equipment and testing units to show you why Camfil products are the best, most reliable products. We also have spacious conference rooms and meeting areas if you want to speak to one of our representatives in person. As always, we are available for contactless meetings as well.

About Camfil

For more than half a century, Camfil has helped people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. The best solutions for our customers are best for our planet, too.





Camfil USA Air Filters Livonia, MI Branch



35525 Schoolcraft Road, Livonia,

MI 48150, USA

Phone: +1 734 261-1860

