Cody Game and Fish to host meeting about proposed changes to fishing and watercraft regulations

Join us April 28 from 5-6 p.m. at the Park Co. Library in Cody

Cody - The Cody Region of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is hosting a public meeting to visit with those interested in proposed changes to 2022 Chapter 46 (fishing) and Chapter 22 (watercraft) regulations. The meeting will be held in person from 5-6 p.m. on April 28 in the Grizzly Room at the Park County Library in Cody.

The public is invited to attend to visit with local Game and Fish fisheries personnel and ask questions related to the 2022 proposed changes.

Proposed changes to 2022 fishing regulations include removing splake from the “trout in combination” category of the statewide creel limits and combining lake trout and splake into one category with a six fish limit. “This change is being proposed to address challenges with enforcement of the current regulation because lake trout and splake are difficult to differentiate without inspecting the folds in the stomach called the pyloric caeca,” said Sam Hochhalther, fisheries supervisor for the Cody Region. “The proposed change will allow for more effective enforcement of bag limits and simplify regulations for anglers who fish in waters such as Lower Sunshine Reservoir where both lake trout and splake are present.”

For Bighorn Lake, there is a proposed change in bag and possession limit for crappie of 15 and 30, respectively. The change in crappie limits are proposed so that the creel limits within the shared body of water are consistent with Montana’s recently changed regulations.

Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. June 4 online or by mailing: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604. Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the department website and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records.

Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to the public hearing on July 13-15 in Sheridan.

- WGFD -