Investar Holding Corporation Announces 2021 First Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- BATON ROUGE, La., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investar Holding Corporation (“Investar”) (NASDAQ:ISTR), the holding company for Investar Bank, National Association (the “Bank”), today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Investar reported record net income of $5.4 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $4.5 million, or $0.42 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, and $0.6 million, or $0.05 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.



On a non-GAAP basis, core earnings per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2021 were $0.49 compared to $0.39 for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $0.15 for the first quarter of 2020. Core earnings exclude certain non-operating items including, but not limited to, gain on sale of investment securities, change in the fair value of equity securities, and acquisition expense (refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures table for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics).

Investar Holding Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer John D’Angelo said:

“This was a solid quarter of positive performance for Investar. Net income has grown 18% to a record $5.4 million compared to the prior quarter. As intended, we continued to reduce our cost of funds through an improved deposit mix and a disciplined approach to repricing all categories of deposits, positioning us to maintain a stable margin throughout 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased by 15% and our time deposits decreased by 7.5% during the first quarter of 2021. Our net interest margin increased to 3.64% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to 3.55% in the fourth quarter of 2020. As a result of the positive performance and the Company’s share repurchase activity, earnings per share and tangible book value per common share also hit record highs of $0.51 and $20.72, respectively, representing growth of 21% and 4%, respectively, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

Also, we were excited to complete the acquisition of Cheaha Bank on April 1, 2021 as announced and discussed last quarter. We believe that this acquisition fits well with our strategy of expanding Investar’s footprint in Alabama. We also believe that the acquisition further positions us to grow the franchise and increase long-term shareholder value.”

First Quarter Highlights

Net interest margin increased to 3.64% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to 3.55% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and 3.46% for quarter ended March 31, 2020.





Cost of deposits decreased 13 basis points to 0.63% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to 0.76% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, and decreased 84 basis points compared to 1.47% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Our overall cost of funds decreased 12 and 79 basis points to 0.83% compared to 0.95% and 1.62% for the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.





Book value per common share increased to $23.79 at March 31, 2021 compared to $22.93 and $21.32 at December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively. Tangible book value per common share increased to $20.72 at March 31, 2021, or 4.2% (16.7% annualized), compared to $19.89 at December 31, 2020, and increased 12.7% compared to $18.38 at March 31, 2020.





The allowance for loan losses to total loans increased to 1.11% at March 31, 2021, compared to 1.09% at December 31, 2020 and 0.82% at March 31, 2020, representing a 35% increase in the allowance for loan losses to total loans compared to March 31, 2020.





Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $67.3 million, or 15.0%, to $515.5 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $448.2 million at December 31, 2020 and increased $176.1 million, or 51.9%, compared to $339.4 million at March 31, 2020. Time deposits as a percentage of total deposits decreased to 24.6% at March 31, 2021, compared to 28.4% at December 31, 2020 and 40.2% at March 31, 2020.





On January 25, 2021, Investar announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Cheaha Financial Group, Inc., headquartered in Oxford, Alabama, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cheaha Bank. The transaction closed on April 1, 2021 and was Investar’s seventh whole-bank acquisition since 2011. As of March 31, 2021, Cheaha Bank had approximately $238 million in assets, $120 million in net loans, and $206 million in total deposits. In the aggregate, Cheaha’s shareholders received approximately $41.1 million in cash consideration.





Investar repurchased 225,950 shares of its common stock through its stock repurchase program at an average price of $17.64 per share during the quarter ended March 31, 2021, leaving 338,880 shares authorized for repurchase under the current stock repurchase plan after the board approved, on March 17, 2021, an additional 300,000 shares for repurchase.

Loans

Total loans were $1.85 billion at March 31, 2021, a decrease of $14.3 million, or 0.8%, compared to December 31, 2020, and an increase of $116.2 million, or 6.7%, compared to March 31, 2020.

The following table sets forth the composition of the total loan portfolio as of the dates indicated (dollars in thousands).

Linked

Quarter

Change Year/Year

Change Percentage of Total

Loans 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 3/31/2020 $ % $ % 3/31/2021 3/31/2020 Mortgage loans on real estate Construction and development $ 190,816 $ 206,011 $ 191,597 $ (15,195 ) (7.4 )% $ (781 ) (0.4 )% 10.3 % 11.1 % 1-4 Family 341,266 339,525 328,730 1,741 0.5 12,536 3.8 18.5 19.0 Multifamily 60,844 60,724 61,709 120 0.2 (865 ) (1.4 ) 3.3 3.6 Farmland 24,145 26,547 29,373 (2,402 ) (9.0 ) (5,228 ) (17.8 ) 1.3 1.7 Commercial real estate Owner-occupied 399,393 375,421 370,209 23,972 6.4 29,184 7.9 21.7 21.4 Nonowner-occupied 430,487 436,974 406,145 (6,487 ) (1.5 ) 24,342 6.0 23.3 23.5 Commercial and industrial 380,534 394,497 313,850 (13,963 ) (3.5 ) 66,684 21.2 20.6 18.1 Consumer 18,485 20,619 28,181 (2,134 ) (10.3 ) (9,696 ) (34.4 ) 1.0 1.6 Total loans $ 1,845,970 $ 1,860,318 $ 1,729,794 $ (14,348 ) (0.8 )% $ 116,176 6.7 % 100 % 100 %

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, in the first quarter of 2020, the Bank instituted a 90-day loan deferral program for customers impacted by the pandemic. As of March 31, 2021, the balance of loans participating in the 90-day deferral program was approximately $11.2 million, or 0.6% of the total loan portfolio, compared to $5.9 million, or 0.3% of the total loan portfolio, at December 31, 2020. As 90-day loan deferrals have expired, most customers have returned to their regular payment schedules. The Bank continues to support borrowers experiencing financial hardships related to the pandemic and expects to process additional deferrals requested by qualified borrowers. Therefore, we may experience fluctuations in the balance of loans participating in the deferral program.

In addition, in the second quarter of 2020, the Bank began participating as a lender in the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) as established by the CARES Act. The PPP loans are generally 100% guaranteed by the SBA, have an interest rate of 1%, and are eligible to be forgiven based on certain criteria, with the SBA remitting any applicable forgiveness amount to the lender. At March 31, 2021, the balance of the Bank’s PPP loans was $106.6 million, compared to $94.5 million at December 31, 2020. Eighty-five percent of the total number of PPP loans we have originated have principal balances of $150,000 or less. Excluding PPP loans, total loans decreased $26.5 million, or 1.5%, compared to December 31, 2020 and increased $9.5 million, or 0.6%, compared to March 31, 2020. At March 31, 2021, approximately 31% of the total balance of PPP loans originated have been forgiven by the SBA or paid off by the customer.

We experienced the greatest loan growth in the owner-occupied commercial real estate portfolio for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as we remain focused on relationship banking and growing our commercial loan portfolios.

At March 31, 2021, Investar’s total business lending portfolio, which consists of loans secured by owner-occupied commercial real estate properties and commercial and industrial loans, was $779.9 million, an increase of $10.0 million, or 1.3%, compared to the business lending portfolio of $769.9 million at December 31, 2020, and an increase of $95.8 million, or 14.0%, compared to the business lending portfolio of $684.1 million at March 31, 2020. The increase in the business lending portfolio compared to December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020 is due to the growth in the owner-occupied commercial real estate portfolio and the origination of PPP loans, which are included in commercial and industrial loans.

Consumer loans totaled $18.5 million at March 31, 2021, a decrease of $2.1 million, or 10.3%, compared to $20.6 million at December 31, 2020, and a decrease of $9.7 million, or 34.4%, compared to $28.2 million at March 31, 2020. The decrease in consumer loans is mainly attributable to the scheduled paydowns of the indirect auto lending portfolio and is consistent with our business strategy.

Our loan portfolio includes loans to businesses in certain industries that may be more significantly affected by the pandemic than others. These loans, including loans related to oil and gas, food services, hospitality, and entertainment, represent approximately 6.8% of our total portfolio, or 5.7% excluding PPP loans, at March 31, 2021, compared to 6.6% of our total portfolio, or 5.7% excluding PPP loans, at December 31, 2020, as shown in the table below.

Percentage of Loan Portfolio Percentage of Loan Portfolio Percentage of Loan Portfolio March 31, 2021 Percentage of Loan Portfolio December 31, 2020 Industry March 31, 2021 (excluding PPP loans) December 31, 2020 (excluding PPP loans) Oil and gas 3.2 % 2.4 % 3.3 % 2.6 % Food services 2.8 2.5 2.5 2.3 Hospitality 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.4 Entertainment 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.4 Total 6.8 % 5.7 % 6.6 % 5.7 %

Credit Quality

Nonperforming loans were $14.9 million, or 0.81% of total loans, at March 31, 2021, an increase of $1.1 million compared to $13.8 million, or 0.74% of total loans, at December 31, 2020, and an increase of $7.3 million compared to $7.6 million, or 0.44% of total loans, at March 31, 2020. The increase in nonperforming loans compared to March 31, 2020 is mainly attributable to one commercial and industrial oil and gas loan relationship totaling $4.8 million and one nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loan relationship totaling $1.4 million at March 31, 2021. Included in nonperforming loans are acquired loans with a balance of $5.3 million at March 31, 2021, or 35% of nonperforming loans.

The allowance for loan losses was $20.4 million, or 137.3% and 1.11% of nonperforming and total loans, respectively, at March 31, 2021, compared to $20.4 million, or 147.3% and 1.09%, respectively, at December 31, 2020, and $14.2 million, or 188.4% and 0.82%, respectively, at March 31, 2020.

The provision for loan losses was $0.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to $2.4 million and $3.8 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively. Additional provision for loan losses was recorded in 2020 primarily as a result of the deterioration of market conditions which have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bank continues to assess the impact the pandemic may have on its loan portfolio to determine the need for additional reserves.

Deposits

Total deposits at March 31, 2021 were $2.01 billion, an increase of $122.1 million, or 6.5%, compared to $1.89 billion at December 31, 2020, and an increase of $281.1 million, or 16.3%, compared to $1.73 billion at March 31, 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a significant amount of excess liquidity in the market, and, as a result, we experienced large increases in both noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits, and savings accounts compared to March 31, 2020. The Bank utilized $80.0 million in brokered deposits in the first quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020, which are used to satisfy the required borrowings under its interest rate swap agreements, due to more favorable pricing. The remaining increase of approximately $400.4 million, excluding the $199.4 million decrease in time deposits, compared to March 31, 2020 is due to organic growth. Our deposit mix has improved and reflects our consistent focus on relationship banking and growing our commercial relationships, as well as the effects of the pandemic on consumer and business spending.

The following table sets forth the composition of deposits as of the dates indicated (dollars in thousands).

Linked Quarter

Change Year/Year

Change Percentage of

Total Deposits 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 3/31/2020 $ % $ % 3/31/2021 3/31/2020 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 515,487 $ 448,230 $ 339,379 $ 67,257 15.0 % $ 176,108 51.9 % 25.6 % 19.6 % Interest-bearing demand deposits 564,128 496,745 378,787 67,383 13.6 185,341 48.9 28.1 21.9 Brokered deposits 80,015 80,017 — (2 ) (0.0 ) 80,015 — 4.0 — Money market deposit accounts 200,744 186,307 197,703 14,437 7.7 3,041 1.5 10.0 11.4 Savings accounts 154,131 141,134 118,193 12,997 9.2 35,938 30.4 7.7 6.9 Time deposits 495,375 535,391 694,764 (40,016 ) (7.5 ) (199,389 ) (28.7 ) 24.6 40.2 Total deposits $ 2,009,880 $ 1,887,824 $ 1,728,826 $ 122,056 6.5 % $ 281,054 16.3 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

Noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits experienced the largest increases compared to December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020. These increases were primarily driven by government stimulus payments, reduced spending by consumer and business customers related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and increases in PPP borrowers’ deposit accounts. We believe these factors may be temporary depending on the future economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Management made a strategic decision to either reprice or run-off higher yielding time deposits and other interest-bearing deposit products during 2020 and the first quarter of 2021, which contributed to our decreasing cost of deposits compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2021 totaled $19.6 million, an increase of $0.5 million, or 2.5%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, and an increase of $2.3 million, or 13.3%, compared to the first quarter of 2020. Included in net interest income for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020 is $0.1 million, $0.2 million, and $0.3 million of interest income accretion from the acquisition of loans. Also included in net interest income for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and March 31, 2020 are interest recoveries of $17,000, $10,000, and $5,000, respectively, on acquired loans.

Investar’s net interest margin was 3.64% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to 3.55% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and 3.46% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The increase in net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was driven by a 12 basis point decrease in cost of funds. The increase in net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was driven by a 79 basis point decrease in the cost of funds partially offset by a 45 basis point decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets.

The yield on interest-earning assets was 4.26% for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 compared to 4.71% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was driven by a large decrease in the yield earned on investment securities as well as lower loan yields. In response to the pandemic, during March 2020, the Federal Reserve reduced the federal funds rate 150 basis points to 0 to 0.25 percent, which has affected the yields that we earn on our interest-earning assets. In addition, the PPP loans originated have a contractual interest rate of 1% and origination fees based on the loan amount, which impacts the yield on our loan portfolio.

Exclusive of PPP loans, which had an average balance of $97.3 million and related interest and fee income of $1.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and an average balance of $106.6 million and related interest and fee income of $1.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, adjusted net interest margin was 3.54% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to an adjusted net interest margin of 3.53% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Included in PPP interest and fee income for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 is $0.7 million and $0.4 million, respectively, of accelerated fee income recognized due to the forgiveness or pay-off of PPP loans. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures table for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics.

Exclusive of the interest income accretion from the acquisition of loans, interest recoveries, and accelerated fee income recognized due to the forgiveness or pay-off of PPP loans, all discussed above, adjusted net interest margin increased to 3.49% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to 3.45% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, and 3.41% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The adjusted yield on interest-earning assets was 4.10% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to 4.16% and 4.66% for the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures table for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics.

The cost of deposits decreased 13 basis points to 0.63% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to 0.76% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and decreased 84 basis points compared to 1.47% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The decrease in the cost of deposits compared to the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020 reflects the decrease in rates paid for all categories of interest-bearing deposits.

The overall costs of funds for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 decreased 12 basis points to 0.83% compared to 0.95% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and decreased 79 basis points compared to 1.62% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The decrease in the cost of funds for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020 resulted from both lower cost of deposits and lower amount and cost of short-term borrowings, the costs of which are driven by the Federal Reserve’s federal funds rates.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2021 totaled $2.4 million, a decrease of $1.3 million, or 35.7%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of $1.3 million, or 117.2%, compared to the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in noninterest income compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was mainly driven by a $0.9 million decrease in derivative fee income, included in other operating income. The increase in noninterest income compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2020 is mainly attributable to a $0.1 million increase in the fair value of equity securities during the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to a loss in the fair value of equity securities of $0.8 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2020. There was also a $0.4 million increase in the gain on sale of investment securities compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2021 totaled $14.8 million, an increase of $0.1 million, or 0.8%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, and an increase of $0.9 million, or 6.5%, compared to the first quarter of 2020. The increase in noninterest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was driven by a $0.4 million increase in acquisition expense and partially offset by a $0.3 million decrease in other operating expenses.

The increase in noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020 is primarily attributable to the $0.7 million and $0.2 million increases in salaries and employee benefits and other operating expenses, respectively. The increase in salaries and employee benefits is driven by an increase in unfavorable health insurance claims, annual employee salary increases, effective June 1, 2020 and deferred compensation costs. The increase in other operating expenses is driven by the addition of two de novo branches opened in the second and third quarters of 2020. Other operating expenses include, among other things, software expense, FDIC assessments, bank security, repairs and maintenance, and telephone expense.

Taxes

Investar recorded income tax expense of $1.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which equates to an effective tax rate of 21.1%, an increase from the effective tax rates of 20.9% and 19.7% for the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.

Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

Investar reported basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.51 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, an increase of $0.09 compared to basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.42 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, and an increase of $0.46 compared to basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.05 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

About Investar Holding Corporation

Investar, headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, provides full banking services, excluding trust services, through its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Investar Bank, National Association. The Bank currently operates 35 branch locations serving Louisiana, Texas, and Alabama. At March 31, 2021, the Bank had 319 full-time equivalent employees and total assets of $2.4 billion.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America, or GAAP. These measures and ratios include “tangible common equity,” “tangible assets,” “tangible equity to tangible assets,” “tangible book value per common share,” “core noninterest income,” “core earnings before noninterest expense,” “core noninterest expense,” “core earnings before income tax expense,” “core income tax expense,” “core earnings,” “core efficiency ratio,” “core return on average assets,” “core return on average equity,” “core basic earnings per share,” and “core diluted earnings per share.” Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Investar’s financial results, and Investar believes that its presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Investar’s business and allow investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and Investar strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this press release to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect Investar’s current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. Investar generally identifies forward-looking statements by terminology such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words. In addition, any of the following matters related to the pandemic may impact our financial results in future periods, and such impacts may be material depending on the length and severity of the pandemic and government and societal responses to it:

borrowers may default on loans and economic conditions could deteriorate requiring further increases to the allowance for loan losses;





demand for our loans and other banking services, and related income and fees, may be reduced;





the value of collateral securing our loans may deteriorate; and





lower market interest rates will have an adverse impact on our variable rate loans and reduce our income.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the historical performance of Investar and its subsidiaries or on Investar’s current plans, estimates and expectations. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by Investar that the future plans, estimates or expectations by Investar will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and assumptions relating to Investar’s operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity. If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Investar’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, Investar’s actual results may vary materially from those indicated in these statements. Investar does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following, any one or more of which could materially affect the outcome of future events:



the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on economic conditions in general and on the Bank’s markets in particular, and on the Bank’s operations and financial results;





ongoing disruptions in the oil and gas industry due to fluctuations in the price of oil;





business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry in particular, whether nationally, regionally or in the markets in which we operate;





increased cyber and payment fraud risk, as cybercriminals attempt to profit from the disruption, given increased online and remote activity;





our ability to achieve organic loan and deposit growth, and the composition of that growth;





our ability to identify and enter into agreements to combine with attractive acquisition candidates, finance acquisitions, complete acquisitions after definitive agreements are entered into, and successfully integrate acquired operations;





changes (or the lack of changes) in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships that affect our loan and deposit pricing;





possible cessation or market replacement of LIBOR and the related effect on our LIBOR-based financial products and contracts, including, but not limited to, hedging products, debt obligations, investments and loans;





the extent of continuing client demand for the high level of personalized service that is a key element of our banking approach as well as our ability to execute our strategy generally;





our dependence on our management team, and our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel;





changes in the quality or composition of our loan or investment portfolios, including adverse developments in borrower industries or in the repayment ability of individual borrowers;





inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates we make in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates;





the concentration of our business within our geographic areas of operation in Louisiana, Texas and Alabama; and





concentration of credit exposure.

These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Additional information on these and other risk factors can be found in Item 1A. “Risk Factors” and in the “Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in Item 7. “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Investar’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).



INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Amounts in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) As of and for the three months ended 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 3/31/2020 Linked

Quarter Year/Year EARNINGS DATA Total interest income $ 22,969 $ 22,977 $ 23,621 (0.0 )% (2.8 )% Total interest expense 3,335 3,823 6,286 (12.8 ) (46.9 ) Net interest income 19,634 19,154 17,335 2.5 13.3 Provision for loan losses 400 2,400 3,760 (83.3 ) (89.4 ) Total noninterest income 2,365 3,675 1,089 (35.6 ) 117.2 Total noninterest expense 14,809 14,693 13,907 0.8 6.5 Income before income taxes 6,790 5,736 757 18.4 797.0 Income tax expense 1,430 1,196 149 19.6 859.7 Net income $ 5,360 $ 4,540 $ 608 18.1 781.6 AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA Total assets $ 2,354,504 $ 2,314,997 $ 2,164,516 1.7 % 8.8 % Total interest-earning assets 2,185,853 2,147,086 2,010,211 1.8 8.7 Total loans 1,857,272 1,838,426 1,700,006 1.0 9.3 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,484,515 1,442,711 1,371,633 2.9 8.2 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,623,286 1,594,127 1,559,443 1.8 4.1 Total deposits 1,951,046 1,900,974 1,715,517 2.6 13.7 Total stockholders’ equity 247,236 242,562 243,614 1.9 1.5 PER SHARE DATA Earnings: Basic earnings per common share $ 0.51 $ 0.42 $ 0.05 21.4 % 920.0 % Diluted earnings per common share 0.51 0.42 0.05 21.4 920.0 Core Earnings(1): Core basic earnings per common share(1) 0.49 0.39 0.15 25.6 226.7 Core diluted earnings per common share(1) 0.49 0.39 0.15 26.2 228.0 Book value per common share 23.79 22.93 21.32 3.8 11.6 Tangible book value per common share(1) 20.72 19.89 18.38 4.2 12.7 Common shares outstanding 10,436,493 10,608,869 10,940,021 (1.6 ) (4.6 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 10,509,468 10,621,763 11,143,078 (1.1 ) (5.7 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 10,567,173 10,642,908 11,211,343 (0.7 ) (5.7 ) PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 0.92 % 0.78 % 0.11 % 17.9 % 736.4 % Core return on average assets(1) 0.89 0.71 0.32 25.4 178.1 Return on average equity 8.79 7.45 1.00 18.0 779.0 Core return on average equity(1) 8.50 6.80 2.82 25.0 201.4 Net interest margin 3.64 3.55 3.46 2.5 5.2 Net interest income to average assets 3.38 3.29 3.21 2.7 5.3 Noninterest expense to average assets 2.55 2.52 2.58 1.2 (1.2 ) Efficiency ratio(2) 67.32 64.36 75.48 4.6 (10.8 ) Core efficiency ratio(1) 67.35 65.29 69.05 3.2 (2.5 ) Dividend payout ratio 13.73 15.48 120.00 (11.3 ) (88.6 ) Net charge-offs to average loans 0.02 0.06 0.01 (66.7 ) 100.0 (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation. (2) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income (before provision for loan losses) and noninterest income.





INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Amounts in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) As of and for the three months ended 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 3/31/2020 Linked

Quarter Year/Year ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.68 % 0.62 % 0.35 % 9.7 % 94.3 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.81 0.74 0.44 9.5 84.1 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.11 1.09 0.82 1.8 35.4 Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 137.33 147.27 188.35 (6.7 ) (27.1 ) CAPITAL RATIOS Investar Holding Corporation: Total equity to total assets 10.31 % 10.48 % 10.61 % (1.6 )% (2.8 )% Tangible equity to tangible assets(1) 9.10 9.22 9.28 (1.3 ) (1.9 ) Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.37 9.49 9.82 (1.3 ) (4.6 ) Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(2) 11.08 11.02 10.95 0.5 1.2 Tier 1 capital ratio(2) 11.42 11.36 11.30 0.5 1.1 Total capital ratio(2) 14.77 14.71 14.40 0.4 2.6 Investar Bank: Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.56 10.47 10.52 0.9 0.4 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(2) 12.86 12.53 12.09 2.6 6.4 Tier 1 capital ratio(2) 12.86 12.53 12.09 2.6 6.4 Total capital ratio(2) 13.95 13.62 12.87 2.4 8.4 (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation. (2) Estimated for March 31, 2021.





INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 29,970 $ 25,672 $ 26,641 Interest-bearing balances due from other banks 69,400 9,696 11,854 Federal funds sold 97 — 47 Cash and cash equivalents 99,467 35,368 38,542 Available for sale securities at fair value (amortized cost of $299,310, $263,913, and $274,041, respectively) 301,433 268,410 276,281 Held to maturity securities at amortized cost (estimated fair value of $12,341, $12,649, and $14,181, respectively) 11,966 12,434 14,253 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $20,423, $20,363, and $14,233, respectively 1,825,547 1,839,955 1,715,561 Other equity securities 16,763 16,599 17,653 Bank premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $16,803, $15,830, and $13,130, respectively 56,631 56,303 54,573 Other real estate owned, net 1,518 663 76 Accrued interest receivable 12,868 12,969 8,765 Deferred tax asset — 1,360 1,142 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 32,001 32,232 32,211 Bank-owned life insurance 39,131 38,908 32,204 Other assets 10,631 5,980 8,108 Total assets $ 2,407,956 $ 2,321,181 $ 2,199,369 LIABILITIES Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 515,487 $ 448,230 $ 339,379 Interest-bearing 1,494,393 1,439,594 1,389,447 Total deposits 2,009,880 1,887,824 1,728,826 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 82,500 120,500 167,722 Repurchase agreements 4,274 5,653 3,732 Subordinated debt 42,920 42,897 42,831 Junior subordinated debt 5,962 5,949 5,910 Accrued taxes and other liabilities 14,169 15,074 17,076 Total liabilities 2,159,705 2,077,897 1,966,097 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, no par value per share; 5,000,000 shares authorized — — — Common stock, $1.00 par value per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 10,436,493, 10,608,869, and 10,940,021 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 10,436 10,609 10,940 Surplus 155,822 159,485 162,380 Retained earnings 75,998 71,385 60,146 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 5,995 1,805 (194 ) Total stockholders’ equity 248,251 243,284 233,272 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,407,956 $ 2,321,181 $ 2,199,369





INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 21,627 $ 21,712 $ 21,669 Interest on investment securities 1,179 1,107 1,695 Other interest income 163 158 257 Total interest income 22,969 22,977 23,621 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 2,302 2,750 5,032 Interest on borrowings 1,033 1,073 1,254 Total interest expense 3,335 3,823 6,286 Net interest income 19,634 19,154 17,335 Provision for loan losses 400 2,400 3,760 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 19,234 16,754 13,575 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 491 500 571 Gain on sale of investment securities, net 600 — 172 Loss on sale of fixed assets, net (2 ) (33 ) — (Loss) gain on sale of other real estate owned, net — (14 ) 26 Servicing fees and fee income on serviced loans 64 78 120 Interchange fees 388 385 295 Income from bank owned life insurance 223 237 190 Change in the fair value of equity securities 65 877 (826 ) Other operating income 536 1,645 541 Total noninterest income 2,365 3,675 1,089 Income before noninterest expense 21,599 20,429 14,664 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Depreciation and amortization 1,206 1,185 1,033 Salaries and employee benefits 8,695 8,625 7,953 Occupancy 637 565 531 Data processing 746 774 693 Marketing 41 135 32 Professional fees 358 353 394 Acquisition expenses 361 4 751 Other operating expenses 2,765 3,052 2,520 Total noninterest expense 14,809 14,693 13,907 Income before income tax expense 6,790 5,736 757 Income tax expense 1,430 1,196 149 Net income $ 5,360 $ 4,540 $ 608 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic earnings per common share $ 0.51 $ 0.42 $ 0.05 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.51 $ 0.42 $ 0.05 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ 0.06





INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST EARNED AND YIELD ANALYSIS

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Interest Interest Interest Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 1,857,272 $ 21,627 4.72 % $ 1,838,426 $ 21,712 4.70 % $ 1,700,006 $ 21,669 5.11 % Securities: Taxable 270,040 1,039 1.56 265,068 965 1.45 249,581 1,510 2.43 Tax-exempt 20,228 140 2.81 20,265 142 2.78 28,258 185 2.62 Interest-bearing balances with banks 38,313 163 1.72 23,327 158 2.68 32,366 257 3.18 Total interest-earning assets 2,185,853 22,969 4.26 2,147,086 22,977 4.26 2,010,211 23,621 4.71 Cash and due from banks 30,335 30,353 26,560 Intangible assets 32,112 32,329 31,299 Other assets 126,750 124,377 107,190 Allowance for loan losses (20,546 ) (19,148 ) (10,744 ) Total assets $ 2,354,504 $ 2,314,997 $ 2,164,516 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 736,502 $ 685 0.38 % $ 667,793 $ 750 0.45 % $ 556,541 $ 1,203 0.87 % Brokered deposits 83,832 209 1.01 77,897 179 0.92 — — — Savings deposits 146,078 67 0.19 140,141 87 0.25 117,153 129 0.44 Time deposits 518,103 1,342 1.05 556,880 1,734 1.24 697,939 3,700 2.13 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,484,515 2,303 0.63 1,442,711 2,750 0.76 1,371,633 5,032 1.47 Short-term borrowings 11,407 5 0.18 24,090 39 0.63 57,563 191 1.33 Long-term debt 127,364 1,027 3.27 127,326 1,034 3.23 130,247 1,063 3.28 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,623,286 3,335 0.83 1,594,127 3,823 0.95 1,559,443 6,286 1.62 Noninterest-bearing deposits 466,531 458,263 343,884 Other liabilities 17,451 20,045 17,575 Stockholders’ equity 247,236 242,562 243,614 Total liability and stockholders’ equity $ 2,354,504 $ 2,314,997 $ 2,164,516 Net interest income/net interest margin $ 19,634 3.64 % $ 19,154 3.55 % $ 17,335 3.46 %





INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES INTEREST EARNED AND YIELD ANALYSIS ADJUSTED FOR PPP LOANS (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) For the three months ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Interest Interest Average Income/ Average Income/ Balance Expense Yield/Rate Balance Expense Yield/ Rate Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 1,857,272 $ 21,627 4.72 % $ 1,838,426 $ 21,712 4.70 % Adjustments: PPP loans 97,288 1,405 5.86 % 106,646 1,064 3.97 % Adjusted loans 1,759,984 20,222 4.66 % 1,731,780 20,648 4.74 % Securities: Taxable 270,040 1,039 1.56 265,068 965 1.45 Tax-exempt 20,228 140 2.81 20,265 142 2.78 Interest-bearing balances with banks 38,313 163 1.72 23,327 158 2.68 Adjusted interest-earning assets 2,088,565 21,564 4.19 2,040,440 21,913 4.27 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,623,286 3,335 0.83 1,594,127 3,823 0.95 Adjusted net interest income/adjusted net interest margin $ 18,229 3.54 % $ 18,090 3.53 %





INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

INTEREST EARNED AND YIELD ANALYSIS ADJUSTED FOR INTEREST ACCRETION, RECOVERIES AND ACCELERATED PPP INCOME

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Interest Interest Interest Average Income/ Average Income/ Average Income/ Balance Expense Yield/ Rate Balance Expense Yield/ Rate Balance Expense Yield/ Rate Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 1,857,272 $ 21,627 4.72 % $ 1,838,426 $ 21,712 4.70 % $ 1,700,006 $ 21,669 5.11 % Adjustments: Accelerated fee income for forgiven or paid off PPP loans 692 361 — Interest recoveries 17 10 5 Accretion 135 163 262 Adjusted Loans 1,857,272 20,783 4.54 1,838,426 21,178 4.58 1,700,006 21,402 5.05 Securities: Taxable 270,040 1,039 1.56 265,068 965 1.45 249,581 1,510 2.43 Tax-exempt 20,228 140 2.81 20,265 142 2.78 28,258 185 2.62 Interest-bearing balances with banks 38,313 163 1.72 23,327 158 2.68 32,366 257 3.18 Adjusted interest-earning assets 2,185,853 22,125 4.10 2,147,086 22,443 4.16 2,010,211 23,354 4.66 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,623,286 3,335 0.83 1,594,127 3,823 0.95 1,559,443 6,286 1.62 Adjusted net interest income/adjusted net interest margin $ 18,790 3.49 % $ 18,620 3.45 % $ 17,068 3.41 %





INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Amounts in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Tangible common equity Total stockholders’ equity $ 248,251 $ 243,284 $ 233,272 Adjustments: Goodwill 28,144 28,144 27,391 Core deposit intangible 3,757 3,988 4,720 Trademark intangible 100 100 100 Tangible common equity $ 216,250 $ 211,052 $ 201,061 Tangible assets Total assets $ 2,407,956 $ 2,321,181 $ 2,199,369 Adjustments: Goodwill 28,144 28,144 27,391 Core deposit intangible 3,757 3,988 4,720 Trademark intangible 100 100 100 Tangible assets $ 2,375,955 $ 2,288,949 $ 2,167,158 Common shares outstanding 10,436,493 10,608,869 10,940,021 Tangible equity to tangible assets 9.10 % 9.22 % 9.28 % Book value per common share $ 23.79 $ 22.93 $ 21.32 Tangible book value per common share 20.72 19.89 18.38





INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 3/31/2020 Net interest income (a) $ 19,634 $ 19,154 $ 17,335 Provision for loan losses 400 2,400 3,760 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 19,234 16,754 13,575 Noninterest income (b) 2,365 3,675 1,089 Gain on sale of investment securities, net (600 ) — (172 ) Loss (gain) on sale of other real estate owned, net — 14 (26 ) Loss on sale of fixed assets, net 2 33 — Change in the fair value of equity securities (65 ) (877 ) 826 Core noninterest income (d) 1,702 2,845 1,717 Core earnings before noninterest expense 20,936 19,599 15,292 Total noninterest expense (c) 14,809 14,693 13,907 Acquisition expense (361 ) (4 ) (751 ) Severance (78 ) (26 ) — PPP incentive — (200 ) — Community grant — (100 ) — Core noninterest expense (f) 14,370 14,363 13,156 Core earnings before income tax expense 6,566 5,236 2,136 Core income tax expense(1) 1,385 1,092 421 Core earnings $ 5,181 $ 4,144 $ 1,715 Core basic earnings per common share 0.49 0.39 0.15 Diluted earnings per common share (GAAP) $ 0.51 $ 0.42 $ 0.05 Gain on sale of investment securities, net (0.05 ) — (0.01 ) Loss (gain) on sale of other real estate owned, net — — — Loss on sale of fixed assets, net — — — Change in the fair value of equity securities (0.01 ) (0.06 ) 0.06 Acquisition expense 0.03 — 0.05 Severance 0.01 — — PPP incentive — 0.02 — Community grant — 0.01 — Core diluted earnings per common share $ 0.49 $ 0.39 $ 0.15 Efficiency ratio (c) / (a+b) 67.32 % 64.36 % 75.48 % Core efficiency ratio (f) / (a+d) 67.35 % 65.29 % 69.05 % Core return on average assets(2) 0.89 % 0.71 % 0.32 % Core return on average equity(2) 8.50 % 6.80 % 2.82 % Total average assets $ 2,354,504 $ 2,314,997 $ 2,164,516 Total average stockholders’ equity 247,236 242,562 243,614 (1) Core income tax expense is calculated using the effective tax rates of 21.1%, 20.9% and 19.7% for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively. (2) Core earnings used in calculation. No adjustments were made to average assets or average equity.



