FDLE arrests Pensacola man for possession of child sexual abuse material

For Immediate Release April 22, 2021

PENSACOLA, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Jon Anthony Tidwell, 33, of Pensacola, today on 15 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material in violation of Florida Statute 827.071(5).

The investigation began when agents discovered an IP address being utilized to request child sexual abuse material on a peer-to-peer network. Agents traced the IP address to Tidwell’s residence.

FDLE agents executed a search warrant at Tidwell’s residence with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation found images depicting children as young as six years old.

Tidwell was booked into the Escambia County Jail pending first appearance. Additional charges are dependent upon completion of forensics exams. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 1st Judicial Circuit.

Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at: https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.

For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001

