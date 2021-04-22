Six Apply For Circuit Court Vacancy In The 19th Judicial District

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will consider six applicants for the circuit court vacancy in the 19th judicial district, which includes Montgomery and Robertson counties. This vacancy was created by the retirement of the Honorable Ross H. Hicks, effective July 1, 2021.

The applicants are:

Carl Daniel Brollier, Jr.

Nathaniel Ray Flinchbaugh

Adrienne Gilliam Fry

Gregory D. Smith

M. Joel Wallace

Joseph P. Weyant

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 9 a.m. CDT at the Montgomery County Historic Courthouse, located at One Millennium Plaza, Clarksville, TN 37040, in the Commission Chambers.

Interested individuals, including any members of the public, may attend the public hearing in the Commission Chambers of the Montgomery County Historic Courthouse. The meeting will include a public hearing starting at 9 a.m. CDT, during which anyone may express their opinions in opposition to any of the applicants.

All visitors who want to attend the hearing at the Montgomery County Historic Courthouse must check-in with building security, provide a valid government-issued ID, mention that they are present to observe the Trial Court Vacancy Commission Public Hearing and follow all building-mandated COVID-19 protocols for admission to the building.

The Commission is expected to vote immediately following the interviews and forward three names to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration.