Homicide: Unit Block of Franklin Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in the Unit Block of Franklin Street, Northeast.

At approximately 10:35 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the Unit Block of Franklin Street, Northeast, for a call for service, to investigate the trouble. Upon arrival, members located an adult male, partially inside of a vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, April 21, 2021, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 30 year-old Brandon Long, of Northeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.