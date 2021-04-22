Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense: 2400 Block of Virginia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense that occurred on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in the 2400 block of Virginia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 9:41 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a large stick and assaulted the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Thursday, April 22, 2021, 55 year-old Michael Dyer, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.