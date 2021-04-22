Route 1015 Little Deer Creek Valley Road Bridge Work Friday in Indiana Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge repairs on Little Deer Creek Valley Road (Route 1015) in Indiana Township, Allegheny County will occur Friday, April 23 weather permitting.

Bridge work, including joint repair, milling, and paving will occur from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday on the Little Deer Creek Valley Road structure over Little Deer Creek between Crawford Run Road and Marshall Hill Road. Single-lane alternating traffic controlled by flaggers will occur during the repair work.

Crews from Michael Facchiano Contracting will conduct the work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

