PennDOT Release: Gov. Wolf Previews 2021 Hollidaysburg-Region Construction Season, Highlights Projects

Governor Tom Wolf today highlighted that more than 40 Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) projects will take place across the six-county region during the 2021 construction season.

“I am pleased to announce the many improvements across our rural communities that will be made this year,” said Gov.Wolf. “These needed improvements on our rural networks are vital to our economy and our quality of life.”

Annual Transportation Outreach sessions began virtually today in Bedford and Fulton counties, and virtual sessions will be held in the district’s other four counties in the coming weeks. PennDOT representatives meet with area stakeholders during the outreach presentations to discuss improvements that will be made during the upcoming construction season and in future seasons.

Overall highlights in the 2021 construction season for District 9 (Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties) include:

• Approximately 92 miles of paving

• Approximately 41 bridges will be repaired or replaced

• Approximately 378 miles of roadway will be seal coated

“This is the 22nd year that PennDOT’s Engineering District 9 has conducted outreach meetings for legislators, municipal officials, planning and economic development agencies, and community leaders in each of our six counties,” District 9 Executive Thomas Prestash said. “This year we will see over $98 million worth of new construction projects on area roadways.”

Notable ongoing projects that will continue this year include:

• Route 1001, Route 4004 (Goods Lane) to Route 764 resurfacing, Blair County, $6.2 million;

• Route 219 Carrolltown improvements, Cambria County, $6 million;

• Route 403, Somerset County line to Route 56 resurfacing, Cambria County, $4.2 million; and

• Route 2047, Brotherton Road to Berlin/Somerset interchange, Somerset County, $10 million.

Notable projects that are expected to begin this year include:

• Bridges preservations over PA Turnpike, Bedford/Somerset counties, $6.3 million;

• Route 70, Breezewood to Fulton County line resurfacing, Bedford County, $20 million-$25 million;

• I-99 Turnpike to Sproul/Claysburg resurfacing, Bedford/Blair counties, $9.3 million;

• U.S. 22/North Juniata Street intersection realignment and bridge rehabilitation, Blair County, $3.2 million;

• Route 3016, Lulay Street to Demuth Street corridor safety improvement, Cambria County, $7.7 million;

• Route 22, U.S. 22 interchanges concrete rehabilitation, Cambria County, $7.4 million;

• Route 160, Route 756 intersection realignment, Cambria County, $1.8 million;

• Route 56, Scalp Avenue resurfacing from U.S. 219 to Kleban Drive, Cambria County, $1 million-$5 million;

• Route 3011, Franklin Street improvements, Cambria County, $1.3 million;

• Route 22, Mifflin County line to Route 1010 resurfacing, Huntingdon County, $7 million;

• Route 26, Jackson Corner slide repair, Huntingdon County, $1.8 million;

• Route 219, Meyersdale bypass resurfacing, Somerset County, $7.5 million; and

• Route 219, McNally Bridge preservation, Somerset County, $2.2 million.

Information from the District’s Transportation Outreach sessions will be available after each session by clicking “2021 Transportation Outreach” on the district web page, www.penndot.gov/District9.

As construction projects are underway in the region, the traveling public can anticipate seeing many work zones and are urged to keep in mind their safety and the safety of highway workers. When encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers and avoid all distractions. In high traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and are to take turns merging into the open lane.

Information about infrastructure in District 9, including completed work and significant project, is available at www.penndot.gov/D9Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction project at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

