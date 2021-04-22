I-76 Full Closure This Weekend, Next Week for Viaduct Repairs in Philadelphia

04/22/2021

King of Prussia, PA – Sections of eastbound and westbound Interstate 76 will be closed this weekend, next weekend, and at night next week for viaduct construction between Interstate 676 and University Avenue in Center City Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule and locations are:

Friday, April 23, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 Monday, April 26, eastbound I-76 will be closed between I-676 and University Avenue for pavement grinding. The eastbound off ramp to 30th Street, and the on-ramps to eastbound I-76 at Walnut Street and South Street also will be closed. Eastbound I-76 through traffic will be detoured east on I-676, then south on Interstate 95 back to I-76. I-76 east local traffic will exit at Spring Garden Street and follow posted detours;

Monday, April 26, and Tuesday, April 27, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, eastbound I-76 will be closed between 30th Street and South Street for overhead viaduct construction. Eastbound I-76 traffic will exit at 30th Street, follow 30th Street to a left on Chestnut Street, and turn right onto Schuylkill Avenue to the ramp to eastbound I-76 at Walnut Street;

Wednesday, April 28, and Thursday, April 29, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, westbound I-76 will be reduced to one lane at University Avenue then closed at 30th Street for pavement grinding and overhead viaduct construction. Westbound I-76 traffic will exit at 30th Street and follow Schuylkill Avenue to the on-ramp to I-76 west at Market Street. The ramps at South Street also will be closed periodically, and motorists will follow local detours;

Wednesday, April 28, and Thursday, April 29, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, eastbound I-76 will be reduced to one lane between I-676 and University Avenue for pavement grinding. The ramps at South Street also will be closed periodically, and motorists will follow local detours; and

Friday, April 30, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 Monday, May 3, westbound I-76 will be closed between University Avenue and I-676 for pavement grinding. Westbound I-76 traffic coming from New Jersey will be detoured north on Interstate 95 and west on I-676 to westbound I-76. Local traffic heading to westbound I-76 from east of University Avenue will follow local detours.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes or allow extra time when traveling through the work area because significant backups and delays will occur during all of the scheduled activities. All operations are weather dependent.

Work on these projects will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

Repairs to the overhead viaduct are part of PennDOT’s project to rehabilitate the Chestnut Street bridge over the Schuylkill River and eight other nearby structures, including the viaducts carrying Schuylkill Avenue over I-76 between Walnut Street and Market Street. More information is available at www.chestnutstreetbridges.com.

PennDOT is also repairing, resurfacing, and replacing the median barrier on the I-76 viaduct under a separate contract. More information is available at www.i76viaduct.com.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #