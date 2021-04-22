PennDOT and Pennsylvania State Police Highlight Anti-Littering Efforts, Including Litter Enforcement Corridors

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) collaborated today to explain the creation of and penalties of littering in a Litter Enforcement Corridor as well as other anti-littering efforts.

PennDOT and PSP recently held a series of events to explain what a Litter Enforcement Corridor, like the one in the Pymatuning State Park area, is, why they’re important, and what the penalties are for littering in them.

“PennDOT is proud to be collaborating with the Pennsylvania State Police and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful to build awareness of Litter Enforcement Corridors,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “We encourage our municipal partners to reach out to their local PennDOT District Office for more information on designating a Litter Enforcement Corridor their area.”

Litter Enforcement Corridors have a high aesthetic or historic value worth preserving or need some additional help with litter issues. Approved segments are marked with signs to notify motorists of additional litter fines: doubled penalties for motorists caught scattering rubbish and tripled when it is done by a commercial business. Litter Enforcement Corridors also offer increased safety for workers or volunteers who are picking up trash in a designated corridor.

When drivers in these areas see traffic control devices, they must yield the right of way, as in a construction work zone. For this reason, it’s important to plan a cleanup event with local or state authorities involved when possible.

For more information on establishing a Litter Enforcement Corridor, consult PennDOT’s Roadside Enforcement Manual on PennDOT’s website.

PennDOT representatives also highlighted the ongoing Adopt-A-Highway (AAH) program, which operates in every county.

“Litter has been and continues to be a problem throughout Pennsylvania. During COVID, PennDOT has seen an increased number of disposable items like mask, gloves, and take out containers deposited along our roadways. It is a problem too great for us to conquer alone,” said Brian McNulty, District 1 executive. “We are grateful for the Adopt-A-Highway volunteers who step up every year to help but are in continual need of additional participants in this vital program.”

Through PennDOT's AAH program, volunteers collect litter on a two-mile section of state roadway or in interchange at least two times a year, typically the spring and fall. The program currently has over 5,000 participating groups statewide, more than 112,000 volunteers, and 8,000 miles of adopted state-maintained roadways.

Roadways can be adopted by individuals or groups of any sort, including clubs, schools, churches, businesses, and families. In return for their participation, PennDOT posts signs along the roadway giving the volunteers credit for their efforts. Gloves, trash bags, and safety vests for the cleanup campaign are provided.

Those interested can sign up for the programs by going online at www.adoptahighway.penndot.gov.

