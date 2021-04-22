Adverum Files Investor Presentation Highlighting Significant Strategic Progress and Purpose-Built Board to Oversee Stockholder Value Creation

/EIN News/ -- Urges Stockholders to Vote the WHITE Proxy Card “FOR” ALL of Adverum’s Three Highly Qualified, Diverse and Independent Directors: Dawn Svoronos, Reed V. Tuckson, M.D. and Thomas Woiwode, Ph.D.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, today announced that it has filed a new investor presentation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“Annual Meeting”). The presentation is available at https://investors.adverum.com/shareholder-services/annual-meeting.



Highlights of the presentation include:

Adverum is achieving important clinical and operational milestones as it accelerates towards commercialization of ADVM-022, while also creating significant stockholder value ADVM-022 has a best-in-class profile based on a single in-office intravitreal injection, including robust treatment response, long-term durability and a favorable safety profile, with the potential to transform the current standard of care in wet age-related macular degeneration (Wet AMD) Positive FDA interactions have accelerated the Wet AMD development timeline by over one year with a clear path to Biologics License Application submission in 2024 Adverum is building manufacturing capabilities, including a new Good Manufacturing Practices facility, expected to be production-ready by the end of 2023 Adverum has delivered five, three and two-year total stockholder return of 91%, 70% and 88% respectively, significantly outperforming gene therapy peers. One-year total stockholder returns are roughly in-line with gene therapy peers 1 Adverum is led by a refreshed and seasoned management team with a history of strong execution and blockbuster product launches



The Adverum Board is refreshed, diverse and independent, with directors who bring unique and critical expertise to support a successful commercial launch Adverum’s slate – Ms. Svoronos, Dr. Tuckson and Dr. Woiwode – is ideally qualified to advance and oversee Adverum’s next chapter, with significant experience in global commercialization, reimbursement policy, patient access as well as industry investment expertise and a track record of building gene therapy companies Seven new independent directors have been added in the last two years, two of whom were proposed by The Sonic Fund II, L.P. (“Sonic”) The Board is continuing its refreshment efforts and has already begun a process to name a new high-quality director with commercial gene therapy expertise in 2021 The Board has consistently and constructively engaged with Sonic since 2019, providing significant access to Adverum’s Board and management team and insight into its strategic direction





Sonic’s self-serving attempt to control the Board risks operational execution and is not in the best interests of Adverum stockholders

Sonic’s nominees would diminish the diversity and the needed skills and experience of the current Board and there is no reason to believe they would enhance Adverum’s efforts to commercialize ADVM-022 and deliver global access to Adverum’s vision-saving gene therapy

Not only would the resulting loss of Ms. Svoronos, Dr. Tuckson and Dr. Woiwode from the Adverum Board significantly harm stockholder value, Adverum strongly believes that the Board’s current process to identify a new director with commercial gene therapy experience is superior to relying solely on input from one stockholder who is trying to control the Board

Sonic has not articulated a coherent plan that would advance Adverum’s mission and instead has merely launched deceptive, baseless claims and proclaimed its apparent desire to reunite a leadership team that led the failed Avalanche Biotechnologies, one of the two companies that merged in 2016 to form Adverum

Sonic’s campaign is a distraction for Adverum at a time when Adverum and its resources are better spent on clinical execution and advancing Adverum’s vision of bringing a transformative therapy to market





To ensure Adverum can continue its progress and build on its momentum, the Adverum Board of Directors unanimously recommends that stockholders vote the WHITE proxy card “FOR” ALL of Adverum’s three highly qualified directors standing for election - Dawn Svoronos, Reed V. Tuckson, M.D. and Thomas Woiwode, Ph.D – at the Annual Meeting, which will be held on May 12, 2021. Adverum stockholders of record at the close of business on April 14, 2021 are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.

1 FactSet as of March 31, 2021; Gene Therapy peers reflect median of Abeona, AGTC, Amicus, AVROBIO, Gensight, Homology, Krystal, MeiraGTx, Orchard, Passage Bio, REGENXBIO, Rocket, Sangamo, Solid Biosciences, uniQure and Voyager.

