Canadian General Investments, Limited Declares Dividend on Series 4 Preference Shares

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSX: CGI.PR.D) has declared a quarterly dividend on its Series 4 preference shares.

A cash dividend of $0.23438 per share is payable on June 15, 2021 to shareholders of the Company’s 3.75% Cumulative Redeemable Class A Preference Shares, Series 4 of record at the close of business on May 31, 2021.

This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend” for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca


