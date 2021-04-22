Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Business First Bancshares, Inc., Announces Financial Results for Q1 2021

/EIN News/ -- BATON ROUGE, La., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFST) (Business First), parent company of b1BANK, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, today announced its unaudited results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, including net income of $12.3 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, a decrease of $1.5 million and $0.08, respectively, from prior quarter ended December 31, 2020. On a non-GAAP basis, core net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which excludes certain income and expenses, was $12.6 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, a decrease of $1.5 million and $0.07, respectively, from prior quarter ended December 31, 2020.

“2021 has gotten off to a fast start for b1BANK,” said Jude Melville, president and CEO. “Growth in our earnings power reflects successful integration of the significant merger we conducted in 2020, the additions to our board speak to our credibility as active participants in our community, and continued strong asset quality and stable NIM demonstrate our focus on the health of our portfolio even during a time of significant expansion.  We’re especially excited about our acquisition of SSW and the capability that partnership gives us to more thoroughly serve our clients in the coming years.” 

On April 22, 2021, Business First’s board of directors declared a quarterly dividend based upon financial performance for the first quarter in the amount of $0.12 per share, an increase of $0.02 from the prior quarter, to the common shareholders of record as of May 15, 2021. The dividend will be paid on May 31, 2021, or as soon thereafter as practicable.

Quarterly Highlights

  • Smith Shellnut Wilson, LLC (SSW) Acquisition. On March 22, 2021, Business First, through b1BANK, entered into a definitive agreement to acquire SSW, a registered investment advisor with approximately $3.5 billion in assets under management, specializing in managing investment portfolios for corporations, foundations and individuals. The acquisition of SSW was subsequently completed on April 1, 2021.
  • Subordinated Debt Issuance. On March 26, 2021, Business First issued $52.5 million in aggregate principal amount of its 4.250% fixed-to-floating subordinated notes due 2031. The subordinated notes were issued to certain qualified institutional buyers and institutional accredited investors in a private placement transaction that was exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
  • Corporate Actions. Business First and b1BANK appointed John Ducrest, former Commissioner of the Louisiana Office of Financial Institutions (OFI) and immediate former Commissioner of Securities for the state of Louisiana, and Drew Brees, former quarterback of the New Orleans Saints, to their respective boards of directors during the quarter ended March 31, 2021.  
  • Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), Round 2. Business First has funded approximately 1,500 loans with an aggregate outstanding principal balance of $188.5 million under round 2 of the SBA PPP. Additionally, Business First will recognize approximately $8.6 million in fees associated with origination of these loans over their lives.
  • Net Interest Margin and Spread. Net interest margin decreased from 4.26% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, to 4.23% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, while net interest spread increased from 4.03% to 4.06% for the quarters ended December 31, 2020, and March 31, 2021, respectively. Excluding loan discount accretion, non-GAAP net interest margin and spread were 3.91% and 3.73%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to 3.99% and 3.75% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Financial Condition

March 31, 2021, Compared to December 31, 2020

Loans

Loans held for investment increased $50.6 million, or 1.69 % (6.77 % annualized), for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The increase was largely attributable to a net increase in SBA PPP loans (round 2) within the commercial portfolio of $71.9 million. Excluding the net increase in SBA PPP loans, total loans held for investment declined for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, by (0.74) %, or (2.96) % annualized. As of March 31, 2021, SBA PPP loans with a principal balance of $385.9 million remain outstanding.   

Business First has not identified any unusual customer usage of unfunded commitments since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans held for investment increased from 0.35% as of December 31, 2020, to 0.44% as of March 31, 2021. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets increased from 0.48% as of December 31, 2020, to 0.52% as of March 31, 2021. The increase in both metrics was largely attributable to a single, energy-related loan with an outstanding balance of $1.9 million migrating to nonaccrual during the quarter ended March 31, 2021.  

Cash and Securities Available for Sale

Cash, including federal funds sold, and securities available for sale increased by $137.6 million and $80.6 million, respectively, from the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The increases were largely attributable to the subordinated debt issuance on March 26, 2021, (which increased cash by approximately $41.4 million after repaying existing Business First outstanding debt), SBA PPP forgiveness reimbursements ($118.1 million), and increased municipal deposits ($85.4 million) which occurred during the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Subordinated Debt

On March 26, 2021, Business First successfully completed a private placement of $52.5 million in aggregate principal amount of its 4.250% fixed-to-floating subordinated notes due 2031, callable by Business First beginning March 2026. The notes qualify for Tier 2 capital treatment for Business First for regulatory capital purposes.

Total Shareholders’ Equity

Book value per common share was $20.03 at March 31, 2021, compared to $19.88 at December 31, 2020. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per share was $16.99 at March 31, 2021, compared to $16.80 at December 31, 2020.   The increase was largely attributable to net income for the quarter less dividends distributed based on Q4 2020 performance.

March 31, 2021, Compared to March 31, 2020

Loans

Total loans held for investment increased by $1.3 billion compared to March 31, 2020, or 71.73%, due primarily to the acquisition of Pedestal and origination of SBA PPP loans.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans held for investment decreased from 0.57% as of March 31, 2020, to 0.44% as of March 31, 2021. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets decreased from 0.59% as of March 31, 2020, to 0.52% as of March 31, 2021. The decreases were largely attributable to an increase in overall total loans held for investment and total assets from the acquisition of Pedestal and SBA PPP activity.

Total Shareholders’ Equity

Book value per common share was $20.03 at March 31, 2021, compared to $21.58 at March 31, 2020. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per share was $16.99 at March 31, 2021, compared to $17.38 at March 31, 2020. The decreases were attributable to the initial book value dilution caused by the acquisition of Pedestal during the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Results of Operations

First Quarter 2021 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2020

Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share

For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, net income was $12.3 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, compared to net income of $13.8 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The decreases, $1.5 million and $0.08, respectively, were largely attributable to a reduction in gain on sale of loans, primarily attributable to the $4.4 million gain recognized from sales of loans originated under the Main Street Lending Program in the quarter ended December 31, 2020, offset by decreases in other expense due to extinguishment of Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) borrowings, of $2.4 million, and $842,000 in interest expense.

On a non-GAAP basis, core net income, which excludes certain income and expenses, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, was $12.6 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, compared to core net income of $14.1 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Notable noncore events impacting earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, included the incurrence of $350,000 in occupancy and bank premises expenses attributable to hurricane damage, compared to the incurrence of $568,000 in acquisition-related expenses and $158,000 in gains attributed to former bank premises and equipment in other income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Interest Income

For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, net interest income totaled $40.3 million and net interest margin and net interest spread were 4.23% and 4.06%, respectively, compared to $39.6 million, 4.26% and 4.03% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The average yield on the loan portfolio (excluding SBA PPP loans) was 5.53% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to 5.59% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The average yield on total interest-earning assets was 4.65% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to 4.78% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The reduction in interest income was largely attributable to less days and lower yields, $1.0 million less interest income attributable to non-SBA PPP loans, offset by additional accelerated recognition of SBA PPP net loan origination fees due to forgiveness, $0.7 million, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Net interest margin and net interest spread were positively impacted for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, by an additional $496,000 in loan discount accretion, 5 and 6 basis points, respectively, and an additional $777,000 in SBA PPP origination fees, 8 and 9 basis points, respectively, and a reduction in the overall cost of funds (which includes noninterest-bearing deposits).

The average loan yield (excluding SBA PPP loans) was impacted by the origination of loans at lower rates than payoffs during the quarter.

Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $3.1 million) were 3.91% and 3.73%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to 3.99% and 3.75% (excluding loan discount accretion of $2.6 million) for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.   

Interest Expense

For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, overall cost of funds (which includes noninterest-bearing deposits) decreased by 12 basis points, from 0.53% to 0.41%, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The decrease in cost of funds was largely attributable to the continuous repricing of maturing certificates of deposit, as well as the repricing of selected non-maturity deposits, and the impact of Business First’s extinguishment of certain FHLB borrowings in December 2020.

Other Income

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, other income was impacted by a $4.4 million increase in gain on sale of loans primarily associated with the Main Street Lending Program, which accounted for the majority of the $4.5 million decrease in other income during the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Other Expenses

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, other expenses were impacted by a loss on early extinguishment of FHLB borrowings, resulting in a net loss of $2.4 million, which accounted for the majority of the $2.6 million decrease in other expense during the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Provision for Loan Losses

During the quarter ended March 31, 2021, Business First recorded a provision for loan losses of $3.4 million, compared to $2.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The increase for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, was driven primarily by the additional reserves ($1. 4 million) required on a $1.9 million energy-related loan which was transferred to nonaccrual during the quarter, as well as additional reserves necessary on acquired loans.

Return on Assets and Equity

Return on average assets and equity, each on an annualized basis, were 1.15% and 11.86%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to 1.37% and 13.86%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Both returns were negatively impacted by lower net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Compared to First Quarter 2020

Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share

For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, net income was $12.3 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, compared to net income of $4.5 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The increases in net income and diluted earnings per share were largely attributable to the increases in net interest income and other income related to the acquisition of Pedestal on May 1, 2020, as well as the SBA PPP loans and lower costs of funds, offset by increases in the provision for loan losses and additional expenses associated with the acquisition of Pedestal.

On a non-GAAP basis, core net income, which excludes certain income and expenses, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, was $12.6 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, compared to core net income of $5.0 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Notable noncore events impacting earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, included the incurrence of $350,000 in occupancy and bank premises expenses attributable to hurricane damage, compared to the incurrence of $126,000 in gains associated with the disposal of former bank premises and equipment in other income and $1.2 million in acquisition-related expenses during the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Interest Income

For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, net interest income totaled $40.3 million and net interest margin and net interest spread were 4.23% and 4.06%, respectively, compared to compared to $20.2 million, 3.93% and 3.55% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The average yield on the loan portfolio (excluding SBA PPP loans) was 5.53% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to 5.55% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The average yield on the loan portfolio (excluding SBA PPP loans) was positively impacted for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, by an additional $2.8 million in loan discount accretion, which accounted for 42 basis points. The increase in interest income was largely attributable to higher average balances due to the Pedestal acquisition, origination of SBA PPP loans, and larger loan purchase discount accretion.

Average yield on total interest-earning assets, net interest margin, and net interest spread were impacted for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, by the federal funds rate cuts of 150 basis points, which occurred late in the first quarter of 2020, as well as the subsequent impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the yield curve.

Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $3.1 million) were 3.91% and 3.73%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to 3.88% and 3.49% (excluding loan discount accretion of $290,000) for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Interest Expense

For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, overall cost of funds (which includes noninterest-bearing deposits) decreased by 79 basis points, from 1.20% to 0.41%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The decrease in cost of funds was partially attributable to the accretion of deposit and FHLB premiums associated with the Pedestal acquisition, $715,000 or 8 basis points, and the strategic extinguishment of FHLB advances which occurred in the quarter ended December 31, 2020, but primarily attributable to an overall reduction in interest rates on deposit offerings and the lower-yielding deposit portfolio acquired from Pedestal.

Other Income

For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the increase in other income was largely attributable to the acquisition of Pedestal during the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Other Expenses

For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the increase in other expense was largely attributable to the acquisition of Pedestal during the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Provision for Loan Losses

During the quarter ended March 31, 2021, Business First recorded a provision for loan losses of $3.4 million compared to $1.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The increase for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, was impacted by the additional reserves ($1.4 million) required on a $1.9 million energy-related loan which was transferred to nonaccrual during the quarter, as well as additional reserves necessary on acquired loans.

Return on Assets and Equity

Return on average assets and return on average equity, each on an annualized basis, were 1.15% and 11.86%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, from 0.80% and 6.31%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Both returns were positively impacted by higher net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

About Business First Bancshares, Inc.

Business First Bancshares, Inc., through its banking subsidiary b1BANK operates 43 banking centers in markets across Louisiana and in the Dallas, Texas area. b1BANK provides commercial and personal banking, treasury management and wealth solutions services to small to midsize businesses and their owners and employees. Visit www.b1BANK.com for more information. Business First’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “BFST.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures (e.g., referenced as “core”) intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. These measures typically adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that, in management’s opinion, can distort period-to-period comparisons of Business First’s performance. Transactions that are typically excluded from non-GAAP measures include realized and unrealized gains/losses on former bank premises and equipment, investment sales, acquisition-related expenses (including, but not limited to, legal costs, system conversion costs, severance and retention payments, etc.). Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s core business. These non-GAAP disclosures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of the tables below.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could,” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those factors specified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other public filings. Actual results will also be significantly impacted by the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including, among other effects: the impact of the public health crisis; the extent and duration of closures of businesses, including our branches, vendors and customers; the operation of financial markets; employment levels; market liquidity; the impact of various actions taken in response by the U.S. federal government, the Federal Reserve, other banking regulators, state and local governments; the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses in relation to potential losses in our loan portfolio; and the impact that all of these factors have on our borrowers, other customers, vendors and counterparties. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.

Additional Information

For additional information on Business First, you may obtain Business First’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) free of charge by using the SEC’s EDGAR service on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting the SEC for further information at 1-800-SEC-0330. Alternatively, these documents can be obtained free of charge from Business First by directing a request to: Business First Bancshares, Inc., 500 Laurel Street, Suite 101, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70801, Attention: Corporate Secretary.

No Offer or Solicitation

This release does not constitute or form part of any offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities of the Company. There will be no sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Misty Albrecht
b1BANK
225.286.7879
Misty.Albrecht@b1BANK.com

 

Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
    
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2020
       
Balance Sheet Ratios            
             
Loans (HFI) to Deposits 78.83 % 82.71 % 98.26 %
Shareholders' Equity to Assets Ratio 9.38 % 9.85 % 12.33 %
             
Loans Receivable Held for Investment            
             
Commercial (1) $ 962,099   $ 886,325   $ 431,992  
Real Estate:            
Construction and Land                   418,234                403,065                260,836  
Farmland                     52,861                  55,883                  53,900  
1-4 Family Residential                   460,907                468,650                295,876  
Multi-Family Residential                     77,390                  95,707                  32,859  
Nonfarm Nonresidential                   966,416                971,603                623,114  
Total Real Estate                1,975,808             1,994,908             1,266,585  
Consumer (1)                   104,071                110,122                  72,803  
Total Loans (Held for Investment) $ 3,041,978   $ 2,991,355   $ 1,771,380  
             
Allowance for Loan Losses            
             
Balance, Beginning of Period $ 22,024   $ 20,340   $ 12,124  
Charge-offs – Quarterly                         (309 )                   (715 )                   (194 )
Recoveries – Quarterly                          177                       265                         22  
Provision for Loan Losses – Quarterly                       3,359                    2,134                    1,367  
Balance, End of Period $ 25,251   $ 22,024   $ 13,319  
             
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans (HFI) 0.83 % 0.74 % 0.75 %
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) to Average Total Loans 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.01 %
             
Remaining Loan Purchase Discount  $ 32,517   $ 35,580   $ 3,246  
             
Nonperforming Assets            
             
Nonperforming Loans:            
Nonaccrual Loans (2) $ 11,956   $ 9,063   $ 9,301  
Loans Past Due 90 Days or More (2)                       1,479                    1,523                       834  
Total Nonperforming Loans                     13,435                  10,586                  10,135  
Other Nonperforming Assets:            
Other Real Estate Owned                       8,851                    9,051                    3,281  
Other Nonperforming Assets:                          623                       402                         11  
Total Other Nonperforming Assets                       9,474                    9,453                    3,292  
Total Nonperforming Assets $ 22,909   $ 20,039   $ 13,427  
             
Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans (HFI) 0.44 % 0.35 % 0.57 %
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 0.52 % 0.48 % 0.59 %
       
(1) Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans accounted for $385.8 million and $0.1 million of the Commercial and Consumer portfolios, respectively, as of March 31, 2021. SBA PPP loans accounted for $313.9 million and $1.6 million of the Commercial and Consumer portfolios, respectively, as of December 31, 2020.
(2) Past due and nonaccrual loan amounts exclude acquired impaired loans, even if contractually past due or if the Company does not expect to receive payment in full, as the Company is currently accreting interest income over the expected life of the loans. 


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
    
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2020
             
Per Share Data            
             
Basic Earnings per Common Share $                      0.60   $                    0.67   $                       0.34  
Diluted Earnings per Common Share                        0.59                        0.67   $                       0.34  
Dividends per Common Share                        0.10                        0.10                           0.10  
Book Value per Common Share                      20.03                      19.88                         21.58  
             
             
Average Common Shares Outstanding             20,621,930             20,590,239                13,313,154  
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding             20,738,013             20,726,648                13,367,276  
End of Period Common Shares Outstanding             20,804,753             20,621,437                13,067,987  
             
             
Annualized Performance Ratios            
             
Return on Average Assets 1.15 % 1.37 % 0.80 %
Return on Average Equity 11.86 % 13.86 % 6.31 %
Net Interest Margin 4.23 % 4.26 % 3.93 %
Net Interest Spread 4.06 % 4.03 % 3.55 %
Efficiency Ratio (1) 59.40 % 60.27 % 72.39 %
             
Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Assets $             4,276,430   $           4,029,660   $              2,244,584  
Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Equity                  415,896                  399,332                     285,338  
             
Other Expenses            
             
Salaries and Employee Benefits $                  14,926   $                14,908   $                     9,435  
Occupancy and Bank Premises                      1,811                      1,525                         1,060  
Depreciation and Amortization                      1,593                      1,338                            601  
Data Processing                      1,823                      1,967                            652  
FDIC Assessment Fees                         509                         595                            147  
Legal and Other Professional Fees                         741                         626                            394  
Advertising and Promotions                         477                         645                            306  
Utilities and Communications                         575                         617                            317  
Ad Valorem Shares Tax                         700                         850                            375  
Directors' Fees                         188                         173                              74  
Other Real Estate Owned Expenses and Write-Downs                         379                         132                            253  
Merger and Conversion-Related Expenses                           10                         548                         1,148  
Other                      3,231                      5,678                         1,881  
Total Other Expenses $                  26,963   $                29,602   $                   16,643  
             
Other Income            
             
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts $                    1,567   $                  1,672   $                        931  
Gain (Loss) on Sales of Securities                           (5 )                         15                              25  
Debit card and ATM Fee Income                      1,336                      1,555                            407  
Bank-Owned Life Insurance Income                         318                         251                            197  
Gain (Loss) on Sales of Loans                         (21 )                    4,413                            177  
Mortgage Origination Income                         229                         208                            115  
Brokerage Commission                         543                         433                              20  
Correspondent Bank Income                         143                           49                            109  
Participation Fee Income                         247                         114                              68  
Gain on Sales of Other Real Estate Owned                           46                         199                            151  
Gain on Disposal of Other Assets                         117                           51                              14  
Pass-through Income from SBIC Partnerships                           53                         170                            380  
Other                         510                         417                            210  
 Total Other Income $                    5,083   $                  9,547   $                     2,804  
    
(1) Noninterest expense (excluding provision for loan losses) divided by noninterest income plus net interest income less gain/loss on sales of securities.

        
                     

Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
    
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2020
             
Assets            
             
Cash and Due From Banks $             355,257   $             149,131   $               80,109  
Federal Funds Sold               105,595                 174,152                   29,135  
Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Values               721,224                 640,605                 275,115  
Mortgage Loans Held for Sale                   2,298                        969                        868  
Loans and Lease Receivable            3,041,978              2,991,355              1,771,380  
Allowance for Loan Losses               (25,251 )               (22,024 )               (13,319 )
Net Loans and Lease Receivable            3,016,727              2,969,331              1,758,061  
Premises and Equipment, Net                 57,931                   58,593                   29,656  
Accrued Interest Receivable                 25,910                   23,895                     7,724  
Other Equity Securities                 12,584                   12,693                   11,721  
Other Real Estate Owned                   8,851                     9,051                     3,281  
Cash Value of Life Insurance                 60,348                   45,030                   32,765  
Deferred Taxes, Net                   5,536                     5,858                     1,800  
Goodwill                 53,753                   53,862                   48,495  
Core Deposit Intangible                    9,406                     9,734                     6,471  
Other Assets                   8,166                     7,456                     2,461  
             
Total Assets $          4,443,586   $          4,160,360   $          2,287,662  
             
             
Liabilities            
             
Deposits            
Noninterest-Bearing $          1,186,625   $          1,164,139   $             417,534  
Interest-Bearing            2,672,109              2,452,540              1,385,274  
Total Deposits            3,858,734              3,616,679              1,802,808  
             
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase                 21,419                   21,825                   14,728  
Short-Term Borrowings                        20                     5,020                     5,000  
Long-Term Borrowings                          -                     6,000                             -  
Subordinated Debt                 77,500                   25,000                   25,000  
Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities                   5,000                     5,000                             -  
Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings                 33,073                   43,145                 138,000  
Accrued Interest Payable                   1,941                     2,499                     1,573  
Other Liabilities                 29,198                   25,229                   18,523  
             
Total Liabilities            4,026,885              3,750,397              2,005,632  
             
Shareholders' Equity            
             
Common Stock                 20,805                   20,621                   13,068  
Additional Paid-In Capital               300,282                 299,540                 206,966  
Retained Earnings                 89,441                   79,174                   59,859  
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income                   6,173                   10,628                     2,137  
             
Total Shareholders' Equity               416,701                 409,963                 282,030  
             
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $          4,443,586   $          4,160,360   $          2,287,662  


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
    
   Three Months Ended 
  March 31,  December 31, March 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2021  2020 2020
         
Interest Income:        
Interest and Fees on Loans $               41,419   $             41,762 $             24,143
Interest and Dividends on Securities                   2,802                   2,572                 1,731
Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Due From Banks                        41                        53                    142
Total Interest Income                 44,262                 44,387               26,016
         
Interest Expense:        
Interest on Deposits                   3,243                   3,736                 4,686
Interest on Borrowings                      718                   1,067                 1,119
Total Interest Expense                   3,961                   4,803                 5,805
         
Net Interest Income                 40,301                 39,584               20,211
         
Provision for Loan Losses:                   3,359                   2,134                 1,367
         
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses                 36,942                 37,450               18,844
         
Other Income:        
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts                   1,567                   1,672                    931
Gain (Loss) on Sales of Securities                         (5 )                      15                      25
Gain (Loss) on Sales of Loans                       (21 )                 4,413                    177
Other Income                   3,542                   3,447                 1,671
Total Other Income                   5,083                   9,547                 2,804
         
Other Expenses:        
Salaries and Employee Benefits                 14,926                 14,908                 9,435
Occupancy and Equipment Expense                   3,717                   3,373                 1,891
Merger and Conversion-Related Expense                        10                      548                 1,148
Other Expenses                   8,310                 10,773                 4,169
Total Other Expenses                 26,963                 29,602               16,643
         
Income Before Income Taxes:                 15,062                 17,395                 5,005
         
Provision for Income Taxes:                   2,733                   3,561                    506
         
Net Income: $               12,329   $             13,834 $               4,499


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2021   December 31, 2020   March 31, 2020
  Average         Average         Average      
  Outstanding Interest Earned / Average   Outstanding Interest Earned / Average   Outstanding Interest Earned / Average
(Dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Paid Yield / Rate   Balance Interest Paid Yield / Rate   Balance Interest Paid Yield / Rate
                                   
Assets                                  
                                   
Interest-Earning Assets:                                  
Total Loans (Excluding SBA PPP) $            2,643,668   $                 36,538 5.53 %   $            2,685,093   $                 37,509 5.59 %   $            1,740,189   $                 24,143 5.55 %
SBA PPP Loans                 374,958                       4,881 5.21 %                   365,058   $                   4,253 4.66 %                               -                               - 0.00 %
Securities Available for Sale                 691,476                       2,802 1.62 %                   603,192                       2,572 1.71 %                   286,660                       1,731 2.42 %
Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks                 101,233                            41 0.16 %                     61,485                            53 0.34 %                     28,754                          142 1.98 %
Total Interest-Earning Assets              3,811,335                     44,262 4.65 %                3,714,828                     44,387 4.78 %                2,055,603                     26,016 5.06 %
Allowance for Loan Losses                 (22,709 )                         (21,020 )                         (12,203 )      
Noninterest-Earning Assets                 487,804                           335,852                           201,184        
Total Assets $            4,276,430   $                 44,262       $            4,029,660   $                 44,387       $            2,244,584   $                 26,016    
                                   
                                   
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                                  
                                   
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                                  
Interest-Bearing Deposits $            2,584,263   $                   3,243 0.50 %   $            2,313,511   $                   3,736 0.65 %   $            1,342,213   $                   4,686 1.40 %
Subordinated Debt                   28,450                          459 6.45 %                     25,000                          422 6.75 %                     25,000                          422 6.75 %
Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities                     5,000                            42 3.36 %                       5,000                            42 3.36 %                               -                               - 0.00 %
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)                   37,022                          111 1.20 %                   105,640                          407 1.54 %                     98,323                          497 2.02 %
Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (PPPLF)                             -                               - 0.00 %                     79,450                            70 0.35 %                               -                               - 0.00 %
Other Borrowings                   31,696                          106 1.34 %                     37,605                          126 1.34 %                     67,125                          200 1.19 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities              2,686,431                       3,961 0.59 %                2,566,206                       4,803 0.75 %                1,532,661                       5,805 1.52 %
                                   
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:                                  
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits $            1,146,950           $            1,033,593           $               406,035        
Other Liabilities                   27,153                             30,529                             20,550        
Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities              1,174,103                        1,064,122                           426,585        
Shareholders' Equity:                 415,896                           399,332                           285,338        
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $            4,276,430           $            4,029,660           $            2,244,584        
                                   
Net Interest Spread       4.06 %         4.03 %         3.55 %
Net Interest Income     $                 40,301           $                 39,584           $                 20,211    
Net Interest Margin       4.23 %         4.26 %         3.93 %
                                   
Overall Cost of Funds       0.41 %         0.53 %         1.20 %
                                   
NOTE: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing monthly averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing a 30/360 day count convention.  


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
     
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2020
             
Interest Income:            
Interest income $ 44,262   $ 44,387   $ 26,016  
Core interest income 44,262   44,387   26,016  
Interest Expense:            
Interest expense 3,961   4,803   5,805  
Core interest expense 3,961   4,803   5,805  
Provision for Loan Losses: (b)            
Provision for loan losses 3,359   2,134   1,367  
Core provision expense 3,359   2,134   1,367  
Other Income:            
Other income 5,083   9,547   2,804  
(Gains) 1osses on former bank premises and equipment  -   (158 ) (126 )
(Gains) 1osses on sale of securities 5   (15 ) (25 )
Core other income 5,088   9,374   2,653  
Other Expense:            
Other expense 26,963   29,602   16,643  
Acquisition-related expenses (2) (10 ) (568 ) (1,212 )
Stock option exercises - excess taxes (founder's grants) -   -   (71 )
Occupancy and bank premises - hurricane repair (350 ) -   -  
Core other expense 26,603   29,034   15,360  
Pre-Tax  Income: (a)            
Pre-tax income 15,062   17,395   5,005  
(Gains) 1osses on former bank premises and equipment  -   (158 ) (126 )
(Gains) 1osses on sale of securities 5   (15 ) (25 )
Acquisition-related expenses (2) 10   568   1,212  
Stock option exercises - excess taxes (founder's grants) -   -   71  
Occupancy and bank premises - hurricane repair 350   -   -  
Core pre-tax income 15,427   17,790   6,137  
Provision for Income Taxes: (1)            
Provision for income taxes 2,733   3,561   506  
Tax on (gains) on former bank premises and equipment  -   (33 ) (26 )
Tax on (gains) on sale of securities 1   (3 ) (5 )
Tax on acquisition-related expenses (2) 2   120   91  
Tax on stock option exercises (founder's grants) -   -   602  
Tax on occupancy and bank premises - hurricane repair 74   -   -  
Core provision for income taxes 2,810   3,645   1,168  
Net Income:            
Net income 12,329   13,834   4,499  
(Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment , net of tax -   (125 ) (100 )
Losses (Gains) on sale of securities, net of tax 4   (12 ) (20 )
Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax 8   448   1,121  
Stock option exercises, net of tax (founder's grants) -   -   (531 )
Occupancy and bank premises - hurricane repair, net of tax 277   -   -  
Core net income $ 12,618   $ 14,145   $ 4,969  
             
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (a+b) $ 18,421   $ 19,529   $ 6,372  
(Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment  -   (158 ) (126 )
(Gains) losses on sale of securities 5   (15 ) (25 )
Acquisition-related expenses (2) 10   568   1,212  
Stock option exercises (founder's grants) -   -   71  
Occupancy and bank premises - hurricane repair 350   -   -  
Core pre-tax, pre-provision earnings $ 18,786   $ 19,924   $ 7,504  
             
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 20,738,013   20,726,648   13,367,276  
             
Diluted Earnings Per Share:            
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.59   $ 0.67   $ 0.34  
(Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment , net of tax -   (0.01 ) (0.01 )
(Gains) losses on sale of securities, net of tax 0.00   (0.00 ) (0.00 )
Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax 0.00   0.02   0.08  
Stock option exercises (founder's grants) -   -   (0.04 )
Occupancy and bank premises - hurricane repair, net of tax 0.02   -   -  
Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.61   $ 0.68   $ 0.37  
             
Pre-tax, pre-provision profit diluted earnings per share $ 0.89   $ 0.94   $ 0.48  
(Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment  -   (0.01 ) (0.01 )
(Gains) losses on sale of securities 0.00   (0.00 ) (0.00 )
Acquisition-related expenses (2) 0.00   0.03   0.09  
Stock option exercises (founder's grants) -   -   0.01  
Occupancy and bank premises - hurricane repair 0.02   -   -  
Core pre-tax, pre-provision diluted earnings per share $ 0.91   $ 0.96   $ 0.56  
    
(1) Tax rates, exclusive of certain nondeductible merger-related expenses and goodwill, utilized were 21% for 2021 and 2020. These rates approximated the marginal tax rates.
(2) Includes merger and conversion-related expenses and salary and employee benefits.  


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
    
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2020
             
             
Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Assets $             4,276,430   $            4,029,660   $           2,244,584  
Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Equity $                415,896   $               399,332   $              285,338  
             
Net Income:            
Net income $                  12,329   $                 13,834   $                  4,499  
(Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment , net of tax                              -                         (125 )                     (100 )
(Gains) losses on sale of securities, net of tax                             4                           (12 )                       (20 )
Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax                             8                          448                      1,121  
Stock option exercises, net of tax (founder's grants)                              -                               -                       (531 )
Occupancy and bank premises - hurricane repair, net of tax                         277                               -                             -  
Core net income $                  12,618   $                 14,145   $                  4,969  
             
Return on average assets 1.15 % 1.37 % 0.80 %
Core return on average assets 1.18 % 1.40 % 0.89 %
Return on equity  11.86 % 13.86 % 6.31 %
Core return on average equity 12.14 % 14.17 % 6.97 %
             
Interest Income:            
Interest income $                  44,262   $                 44,387   $                26,016  
Core interest income                    44,262                     44,387                    26,016  
Interest Expense:            
Interest expense                      3,961                       4,803                      5,805  
Core interest expense                      3,961                       4,803                      5,805  
Other Income:            
Other income                      5,083                       9,547                      2,804  
(Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment                               -                         (158 )                     (126 )
(Gains) losses on sale of securities                             5                           (15 )                       (25 )
Core other income                      5,088                       9,374                      2,653  
Other Expense:            
Other expense                    26,963                     29,602                    16,643  
Acquisition-related expenses                          (10 )                       (568 )                  (1,212 )
Stock option exercises - excess taxes (founder's grants)                              -                               -                         (71 )
Occupancy and bank premises - hurricane repair                        (350 )                             -                             -  
Core other expense $                  26,603   $                 29,034   $                15,360  
             
Efficiency Ratio:            
Other expense (a) $                  26,963   $                 29,602   $                16,643  
Core other expense (c) $                  26,603   $                 29,034   $                15,360  
Net interest and other income (1) (b) $                  45,389   $                 49,116   $                22,990  
Core net interest and other income (1) (d) $                  45,389   $                 48,958   $                22,864  
Efficiency ratio (a/b) 59.40 % 60.27 % 72.39 %
Core efficiency ratio (c/d) 58.61 % 59.30 % 67.18 %
             
Total Average Interest-Earnings Assets $             3,811,335   $            3,714,828   $           2,055,603  
             
Net Interest Income:             
Net interest income $                  40,301   $                 39,584   $                20,211  
Loan discount accretion                     (3,063 )                    (2,567 )                     (290 )
Net interest income excluding loan discount accretion $                  37,238   $                 37,017   $                19,921  
             
Net interest margin (2) 4.23 % 4.26 % 3.93 %
Net interest margin excluding loan discount accretion (2) 3.91 % 3.99 % 3.88 %
Net interest spread 4.06 % 4.03 % 3.55 %
Net interest spread excluding loan discount accretion 3.73 % 3.75 % 3.49 %
    
(1) Excludes gains/losses on sales of securities.   
(2) Calculated utilizing a 30/360 day count convention.   


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
   
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2020
             
Total Shareholders' (Common) Equity:            
Total shareholders' equity $               416,701   $                 409,963   $               282,030  
Goodwill                  (53,753 )                   (53,862 )                 (48,495 )
Core deposit intangible                    (9,406 )                     (9,734 )                   (6,471 )
Total tangible common equity $               353,542   $                 346,367   $               227,064  
             
             
Total Assets:            
Total assets $            4,443,586   $              4,160,360   $            2,287,662  
Goodwill                  (53,753 )                   (53,862 )                 (48,495 )
Core deposit intangible                    (9,406 )                     (9,734 )                   (6,471 )
Total tangible assets $            4,380,427   $              4,096,764   $            2,232,696  
             
Common shares outstanding            20,804,753                20,621,437              13,067,987  
             
Book value per common share $                   20.03   $                     19.88   $                   21.58  
Tangible book value per common share $                   16.99   $                     16.80   $                   17.38  
Common equity to total assets 9.38 % 9.85 % 12.33 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.07 % 8.45 % 10.17 %

