Cytokinetics to Announce First Quarter Results on May 6, 2021

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced that it is scheduled to report first quarter results on May 6, 2021 at 4:00 PM Eastern Time. Following the announcement, Cytokinetics’ senior management will host a conference call at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss operational and financial results and the company’s outlook for the future.



The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and can be accessed from the homepage and in the Investors & Media section of Cytokinetics’ website at www.cytokinetics.com. The live audio of the conference call can also be accessed by telephone by dialing either (866) 999-CYTK (2985) (United States and Canada) or (706) 679-3078 (international) and typing in the passcode 6097958.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available via Cytokinetics’ website until May 20, 2021. The replay will also be available via telephone by dialing (855) 859-2056 (United States and Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and typing in the passcode 6097958 from May 6, 2021 at 7:30 PM Eastern Time until May 20, 2021.

