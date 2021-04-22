Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Genocea To Host First Quarter 2021 Corporate Update Conference Call & Webcast

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA), a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation neoantigen immunotherapies, will host its first quarter 2021 financial results and corporate update conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, April 29 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Interested participants may access the conference call by dialing (844) 826-0619 (domestic) or (315) 625-6883 (international) and referring to conference ID number 2191366. To join the live webcast, please visit the presentation page of the investor relations section of the Genocea website at https://ir.genocea.com/events-presentations.

A webcast replay will be available on the Genocea website beginning approximately two hours after the event and will be archived for 90 days.

About Genocea Biosciences, Inc.
Genocea’s mission is to identify the right tumor targets to develop life-changing immunotherapies for people suffering from cancer. Our proprietary ATLAS™ platform comprehensively profiles each patient’s T cell responses to potential targets, or antigens, on that patient’s tumor. ATLAS zeroes in on both antigens that activate anti-tumor T cell responses and inhibitory antigens, Inhibigens™, that drive pro-tumor immune responses. We are advancing two ATLAS-enabled programs: GEN-009, our neoantigen vaccine for which we are conducting a Phase 1/2a clinical trial and GEN-011, our adoptive T cell therapy using neoantigen-targeted peripheral cells for which we are commencing a Phase 1/2a clinical trial. In addition to our two clinical programs, we are conducting research in several areas where we believe ATLAS could be a key tool in identifying meaningful therapies. To learn more, please visit https://www.genocea.com.

Investor Contact:
Dan Ferry
617-430-7576
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com


