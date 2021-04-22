Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2021 First Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- Summary

  • Net income of $18.5 million, or $0.81 diluted earnings per share
  • Efficiency ratio improved to 56.88% from 58.55% in Q4 2020
  • Return on average shareholders’ equity of 12.04%
  • Return on average tangible common equity of 17.28%
  • Tier 1 leverage ratio increased 29 bps to 7.79%
  • Book value and tangible book value per share increased 2.2% and 3.5%, respectively

EFFINGHAM, Ill., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSBI) (the “Company”) today reported net income of $18.5 million, or $0.81 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2021. This compares to net income of $8.3 million, or $0.36 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, which was negatively impacted by $4.9 million of charges related to the prepayment of FHLB advances, a $0.6 million loss on mortgage servicing rights (“MSRs”) held-for-sale, and $0.2 million in integration and acquisition expenses, and to net income of $1.5 million, or $0.06 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2020, which was negatively impacted by an $8.5 million impairment on commercial MSRs and $0.9 million in integration and acquisition expenses.

Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “Our first quarter results reflect a significant increase in our level of profitability resulting from the actions we took last year to increase efficiencies and optimize our business model. Despite operating in a low growth, low interest rate environment, we are seeing substantial improvement in our performance metrics including our efficiency ratio, return on average assets, and return on average tangible equity, as well as strong increases in our capital ratios and book value.

“We continued to execute on our strategy to increase our recurring fee income with the announcement of our acquisition of ATG Trust Company, which we expect to close during the second quarter of 2021. The addition of ATG Trust will further increase our assets under administration and provide additional expertise in specialized areas that will improve our ability to attract new clients to our wealth management business.

“During the first quarter, we saw an elevated level of loan payoffs and paydowns, which impacted our total loan balances. However, we are seeing encouraging signs of improving economic conditions in our markets and a growing loan pipeline. As a result, we believe that we will see stronger loan production and loan growth as we move through the year. The stronger loan growth and redeployment of our excess liquidity into higher yielding assets should enable us to realize additional operating leverage and generate further improvement in our level of profitability going forward,” said Mr. Ludwig.

Adjusted Earnings

Financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 were impacted by $4.9 million of charges related to the prepayment of FHLB advances, a $0.6 million loss on residential MSRs held-for sale, and $0.2 million in integration and acquisition expenses. Excluding these amounts and certain income, adjusted earnings were $12.5 million, or $0.54 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Financial results for the first quarter of 2020 were impacted by $0.9 million in integration and acquisition expenses, a $0.5 million loss on residential MSRs held-for-sale, and a $0.2 million loss on the repurchase of subordinated debt. Excluding these amounts and certain income and other expenses, adjusted earnings were $2.8 million, or $0.11 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2020.

A reconciliation of adjusted earnings to net income according to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”) is provided in the financial tables at the end of this press release.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2021 was 3.45%, compared to 3.47% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company’s net interest margin benefits from accretion income on purchased loan portfolios, which contributed 8 and 10 basis points to net interest margin in the first quarter of 2021 and fourth quarter of 2020, respectively. Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest margin was unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2020, as a favorable shift in the mix of earning assets and a reduction in the average cost of funds was offset by a decline in the average yield on loans and securities.

Relative to the first quarter of 2020, net interest margin decreased from 3.48%. Accretion income on purchased loan portfolios contributed 16 basis points to net interest margin in the first quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest margin increased 5 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to a reduction in the average cost of deposits and the accelerated recognition of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan income upon forgiveness.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2021 was $51.9 million, a decrease of 3.1% from $53.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Excluding accretion income, net interest income decreased $1.2 million from the prior quarter, which was primarily due to lower PPP loan income. Accretion income associated with purchased loan portfolios totaled $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared with $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. PPP loan income totaled $2.6 million, including loan origination fees of $2.1 million, in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $3.7 million, including loan origination fees of $3.1 million, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Relative to the first quarter of 2020, net interest income increased $5.2 million, or 11.2%. Accretion income for the first quarter of 2020 was $2.2 million. Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest income increased primarily due to organic loan growth and a significant decline in the cost of funds.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2021 was $14.8 million, an increase of 3.3% from $14.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Impairment on commercial MSRs impacted noninterest income by $1.3 million and $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 and fourth quarter of 2020, respectively. Excluding the impairments, noninterest income decreased 3.5% primarily due to lower levels of residential mortgage banking revenue and service charges on deposit accounts.

Relative to the first quarter of 2020, noninterest income increased 72.3% from $8.6 million. The increase was primarily attributable to a lower level of impairment on commercial MSRs.

Wealth management revenue for the first quarter of 2021 was $5.9 million, an increase of 1.1% from the fourth quarter of 2020. Compared to the first quarter of 2020, wealth management revenue increased 4.5%.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2021 was $39.1 million, which included $0.2 million in integration and acquisition expenses, compared with $47.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, which included $4.9 million of charges related to the prepayment of FHLB advances, a $0.6 million loss on residential MSRs held-for sale, and $0.2 million in integration and acquisition expenses. Excluding the FHLB prepayment charges, losses on MSRs held-for sale, and integration and acquisition expenses, noninterest expense decreased by $2.5 million, primarily due to lower salaries and employee benefits expense resulting from the Company’s branch network and facilities optimization initiative implemented during the fourth quarter of 2020, as well as a one-time vacation rollover accrual recorded in the prior quarter.

Relative to the first quarter of 2020, noninterest expense decreased 6.2% from $41.7 million, which included $0.9 million in integration and acquisition expenses, a $0.5 million loss on residential MSRs held-for-sale, and a $0.2 million loss on the repurchase of subordinated debt. Excluding the integration and acquisition expenses, the losses on residential MSRs held-for-sale and the loss on the repurchase of subordinated debt, noninterest expense declined $1.1 million, primarily due to lower salaries and employee benefits expense and lower occupancy and equipment expense resulting from the Company’s branch network and facilities optimization initiative.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding were $4.91 billion at March 31, 2021, compared with $5.10 billion at December 31, 2020 and $4.38 billion at March 31, 2020. The decrease in total loans from December 31, 2020 was primarily attributable to elevated payoffs and paydowns across most of the Company’s major portfolios, as well as lower end-of-period balances on commercial FHA warehouse lines of credit, which was partially offset by an increase in PPP loans following the origination of $79.3 million of loans in the second round of the program.

Equipment finance balances decreased $2.9 million from December 31, 2020 to $858.6 million at March 31, 2021, which are booked within the commercial loans and leases portfolio.

The increase in total loans from March 31, 2020 was primarily attributable to the growth in equipment finance balances, consumer loans, and PPP loans.

Deposits

Total deposits were $5.34 billion at March 31, 2021, compared with $5.10 billion at December 31, 2020, and $4.65 billion at March 31, 2020. The increase in total deposits from the end of the prior quarter was primarily attributable to strong inflows of retail deposits resulting from federal government stimulus payments and PPP-related commercial deposits.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $52.8 million, or 1.08% of total loans, at March 31, 2021, compared with $54.1 million, or 1.06% of total loans, at December 31, 2020. The decrease in nonperforming loans was primarily attributable to the resolution of long-term problem loans. At March 31, 2020, nonperforming loans totaled $58.2 million, or 1.33% of total loans.

Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2021 were $1.7 million, or 0.14% of average loans on an annualized basis.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.6 million for the first quarter of 2021, which was primarily related to additions to specific reserves.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was 1.28% of total loans and 118.7% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2021, compared with 1.18% of total loans and 111.8% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2020. Approximately 90.3% of the allowance for credit losses on loans at March 31, 2021 was allocated to general reserves.

Capital

At March 31, 2021, Midland States Bank and the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III, and Midland States Bank met the qualifications to be a ‘‘well-capitalized’’ financial institution, as summarized in the following table:

 
Bank Level
Ratios as of
March 31, 2021		 Consolidated
Ratios as of
March 31, 2021
Minimum
Regulatory
Requirements (2)
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.18% 13.73% 10.50%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.15% 9.62% 8.50%
Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.03% 7.79% 4.00%
Common equity Tier 1 capital 11.15% 8.39% 7.00%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) NA 6.67% NA

(1)  A non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to page 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.
(2)  Includes the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the first quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 65,840 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $18.35 under its stock repurchase program, which authorized the repurchase of up to $50 million of its common stock. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $5.2 million remaining under the current stock repurchase authorization.

Conference Call, Webcast and Slide Presentation

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Friday, April 23, 2021, to discuss its financial results. The call can be accessed via telephone at (877) 516-3531; conference ID: 9390877. A recorded replay can be accessed through April 30, 2021, by dialing (855) 859-2056; conference ID: 9390877.

A slide presentation relating to the first quarter 2021 financial results will be accessible prior to the scheduled conference call. This earnings release should be read together with the slide presentation, which contains important information related to the impact of COVID-19. The slide presentation and webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Webcasts and Presentations page of the Company’s investor relations website at investors.midlandsb.com under the “News and Events” tab.

About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had total assets of approximately $6.88 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $3.56 billion. Midland provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services and business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include “Adjusted Earnings,” “Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share,” “Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings,” “Adjusted Return on Average Assets,” “Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity,” “Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,” “Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets,” “Tangible Book Value Per Share” and “Return on Average Tangible Common Equity.” The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s funding profile and profitability. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals and future earnings levels. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential effects on the economic environment, our customers and our operations, as well as any changes to federal, state and local government laws, regulations and orders in connection with the pandemic; changes in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks relating to acquisitions; developments and uncertainty related to the future use and availability of some reference rates, such as the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate, as well as other alternative reference rates, and the adoption of a substitute; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

CONTACTS:
Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and CEO, at jludwig@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321
Eric T. Lemke, Chief Financial Officer, at elemke@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321
Douglas J. Tucker, SVP and Corporate Counsel, at dtucker@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321

                                         
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)
                                         
    For the Quarter Ended  
    March 31,   December 31,    September 30,    June 30,   March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2021   2020   2020   2020   2020
Earnings Summary                                        
Net interest income   $ 51,868     $ 53,516     $ 49,980     $ 48,989     $ 46,651  
Provision for credit losses     3,565       10,058       11,728       10,997       11,578  
Noninterest income     14,816       14,336       18,919       19,396       8,598  
Noninterest expense     39,079       47,048       53,901       41,395       41,666  
Income before income taxes     24,040       10,746       3,270       15,993       2,005  
Income taxes     5,502       2,413       3,184       3,424       456  
Net income   $ 18,538     $ 8,333     $ 86     $ 12,569     $ 1,549  
                                         
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.81     $ 0.36     $ -     $ 0.53     $ 0.06  
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted     22,578,553       22,656,343       22,937,837       23,339,964       24,538,002  
Return on average assets     1.11 %     0.49 %     0.01 %     0.77 %     0.10 %
Return on average shareholders' equity     12.04 %     5.32 %     0.05 %     8.00 %     0.96 %
Return on average tangible common equity (1)     17.28 %     7.68 %     0.08 %     11.84 %     1.39 %
Net interest margin     3.45 %     3.47 %     3.33 %     3.32 %     3.48 %
Efficiency ratio (1)     56.88 %     58.55 %     57.74 %     59.42 %     62.21 %
                                         
Adjusted Earnings Performance Summary (1)                                        
Adjusted earnings   $ 18,662     $ 12,471     $ 12,023     $ 12,884     $ 2,806  
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.82     $ 0.54     $ 0.52     $ 0.55     $ 0.11  
Adjusted return on average assets     1.12 %     0.73 %     0.72 %     0.78 %     0.19 %
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity     12.12 %     7.97 %     7.56 %     8.20 %     1.73 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity     17.39 %     11.50 %     11.04 %     12.14 %     2.53 %
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings   $ 29,051     $ 28,855     $ 28,751     $ 27,531     $ 23,785  
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets     1.75 %     1.69 %     1.72 %     1.68 %     1.58 %
                                         
(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 13 - 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.
                                         


                               
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
 
    For the Quarter Ended
    March 31,   December 31,    September 30,    June 30,   March 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)   2021   2020   2020   2020   2020
Net interest income:                              
Interest income   $ 60,503     $ 62,712     $ 60,314     $ 60,548     $ 61,314  
Interest expense     8,635       9,196       10,334       11,559       14,663  
Net interest income     51,868       53,516       49,980       48,989       46,651  
Provision for credit losses:                              
Provision for credit losses on loans     3,950       10,000       10,970       11,610       10,569  
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments     (535 )     -       577       (665 )     934  
Provision for other credit losses     150       58       181       52       75  
Total provision for credit losses     3,565       10,058       11,728       10,997       11,578  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     48,303       43,458       38,252       37,992       35,073  
Noninterest income:                              
Wealth management revenue     5,931       5,868       5,559       5,698       5,677  
Commercial FHA revenue     292       400       926       3,414       1,267  
Residential mortgage banking revenue     1,574       2,285       3,049       2,723       1,755  
Service charges on deposit accounts     1,826       2,149       2,092       1,706       2,656  
Interchange revenue     3,375       3,137       3,283       3,013       2,833  
Gain on sales of investment securities, net     -       -       1,721       -       -  
Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights     (1,275 )     (2,344 )     (1,418 )     (107 )     (8,468 )
Company-owned life insurance     860       893       897       892       900  
Other income     2,233       1,948       2,810       2,057       1,978  
Total noninterest income     14,816       14,336       18,919       19,396       8,598  
Noninterest expense:                              
Salaries and employee benefits     20,528       22,636       21,118       20,740       21,063  
Occupancy and equipment     3,940       3,531       4,866       4,286       4,869  
Data processing     5,993       5,987       5,721       5,458       5,477  
Professional     2,185       1,912       1,861       1,606       1,855  
Amortization of intangible assets     1,515       1,556       1,557       1,629       1,762  
Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale     -       617       188       391       496  
Impairment related to facilities optimization     -       (10 )     12,651       60       146  
FHLB advances prepayment fees     8       4,872       -       -       -  
Other expense     4,910       5,947       5,939       7,225       5,998  
Total noninterest expense     39,079       47,048       53,901       41,395       41,666  
Income before income taxes     24,040       10,746       3,270       15,993       2,005  
Income taxes     5,502       2,413       3,184       3,424       456  
Net income   $ 18,538     $ 8,333     $ 86     $ 12,569     $ 1,549  
                                         
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.81     $ 0.36     $ 0.00     $ 0.53     $ 0.06  
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.81     $ 0.36     $ 0.00     $ 0.53     $ 0.06  
                               


                               
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
                               
    As of
    March 31,   December 31,    September 30,    June 30,   March 31,
(in thousands)   2021   2020   2020   2020   2020
Assets                              
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 631,219     $ 341,640     $ 461,196     $ 519,868     $ 449,396  
Investment securities     690,390       686,135       618,974       639,693       661,894  
Loans     4,910,806       5,103,331       4,941,466       4,839,423       4,376,204  
Allowance for credit losses on loans     (62,687 )     (60,443 )     (52,771 )     (47,093 )     (38,545 )
Total loans, net     4,848,119       5,042,888       4,888,695       4,792,330       4,337,659  
Loans held for sale     55,174       138,090       62,500       32,403       113,852  
Premises and equipment, net     73,255       74,124       74,967       89,046       90,118  
Other real estate owned     20,304       20,247       15,961       12,728       7,892  
Loan servicing rights, at lower of cost or fair value     36,876       39,276       42,465       44,239       44,566  
Goodwill     161,904       161,904       161,904       172,796       172,796  
Other intangible assets, net     26,867       28,382       29,938       31,495       33,124  
Cash surrender value of life insurance policies     146,864       146,004       145,112       144,215       143,323  
Other assets     193,814       189,850       198,333       165,685       153,610  
Total assets   $ 6,884,786     $ 6,868,540     $ 6,700,045     $ 6,644,498     $ 6,208,230  
                               
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                              
Noninterest-bearing deposits   $ 1,522,433     $ 1,469,579     $ 1,355,188     $ 1,273,267     $ 1,052,726  
Interest-bearing deposits     3,818,080       3,631,437       3,673,548       3,669,840       3,597,914  
Total deposits     5,340,513       5,101,016       5,028,736       4,943,107       4,650,640  
Short-term borrowings     71,728       68,957       58,625       77,136       43,578  
FHLB advances and other borrowings     529,171       779,171       693,640       693,865       593,089  
Subordinated debt     169,888       169,795       169,702       169,610       169,505  
Trust preferred debentures     48,954       48,814       48,682       48,551       48,420  
Other liabilities     89,065       79,396       78,780       78,640       71,838  
Total liabilities     6,249,319       6,247,149       6,078,165       6,010,909       5,577,070  
Total shareholders’ equity     635,467       621,391       621,880       633,589       631,160  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 6,884,786     $ 6,868,540     $ 6,700,045     $ 6,644,498     $ 6,208,230  
                                         


                                         
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
                                         
    As of
    March 31,
   December 31, 
   September 30, 
   June 30,   March 31,
(in thousands)   2021
   2020
   2020
   2020   2020
Loan Portfolio                                        
Commercial loans and leases   $ 1,977,440     $ 2,095,639     $ 1,938,691     $ 1,856,435     $ 1,439,145  
Commercial real estate     1,494,031       1,525,973       1,496,758       1,495,183       1,507,280  
Construction and land development     191,870       172,737       177,894       207,593       208,361  
Residential real estate     398,501       442,880       470,829       509,453       548,014  
Consumer     848,964       866,102       857,294       770,759       673,404  
Total loans   $ 4,910,806     $ 5,103,331     $ 4,941,466     $ 4,839,423     $ 4,376,204  
                                         
Deposit Portfolio                                        
Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 1,522,433     $ 1,469,579     $ 1,355,188     $ 1,273,267     $ 1,052,726  
Interest-bearing:                                        
Checking     1,601,449       1,568,888       1,581,216       1,484,728       1,425,022  
Money market     819,455       785,871       826,454       877,675       849,642  
Savings     653,256       597,966       580,748       594,685       534,457  
Time     718,788       655,620       661,872       689,841       765,870  
Brokered time     25,132       23,092       23,258       22,911       22,923  
Total deposits   $ 5,340,513     $ 5,101,016     $ 5,028,736     $ 4,943,107     $ 4,650,640  


                                         
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
                                         
    For the Quarter Ended  
    March 31,   December 31,    September 30,    June 30,   March 31,
(dollars in thousands)   2021   2020   2020   2020   2020
Average Balance Sheets                                        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 350,061     $ 415,686     $ 491,728     $ 489,941     $ 337,851  
Investment securities     680,202       672,937       628,705       650,356       662,450  
Loans     4,992,802       4,998,912       4,803,940       4,696,288       4,384,206  
Loans held for sale     65,365       45,196       44,880       99,169       19,844  
Nonmarketable equity securities     55,935       51,906       50,765       50,661       45,124  
Total interest-earning assets     6,144,365       6,184,637       6,020,018       5,986,415       5,449,475  
Non-earning assets     602,017       602,716       625,522       619,411       624,594  
Total assets   $ 6,746,382     $ 6,787,353     $ 6,645,540     $ 6,605,826     $ 6,074,069  
                                         
Interest-bearing deposits   $ 3,757,108     $ 3,680,645     $ 3,656,833     $ 3,651,406     $ 3,549,515  
Short-term borrowings     75,544       62,432       64,010       59,103       55,616  
FHLB advances and other borrowings     617,504       682,981       693,721       692,470       532,733  
Subordinated debt     169,844       169,751       169,657       169,560       170,026  
Trust preferred debentures     48,887       48,751       48,618       48,487       48,357  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     4,668,887       4,644,560       4,632,839       4,621,026       4,356,247  
Noninterest-bearing deposits     1,370,604       1,446,359       1,303,963       1,280,983       986,178  
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities     82,230       73,840       75,859       71,853       78,943  
Shareholders' equity     624,661       622,594       632,879       631,964       652,701  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 6,746,382     $ 6,787,353     $ 6,645,540     $ 6,605,826     $ 6,074,069  
                                         
Yields                                        
Earning Assets                                        
Cash and cash equivalents     0.11 %     0.12 %     0.10 %     0.14 %     1.26 %
Investment securities     2.51 %     2.65 %     2.86 %     3.05 %     3.23 %
Loans     4.50 %     4.58 %     4.57 %     4.64 %     5.01 %
Loans held for sale     2.74 %     3.14 %     2.92 %     4.07 %     3.87 %
Nonmarketable equity securities     4.93 %     5.22 %     5.26 %     5.40 %     5.39 %
Total interest-earning assets     4.02 %     4.06 %     4.01 %     4.10 %     4.56 %
                                         
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                                        
Interest-bearing deposits     0.34 %     0.36 %     0.46 %     0.61 %     0.95 %
Short-term borrowings     0.13 %     0.14 %     0.17 %     0.19 %     0.73 %
FHLB advances and other borrowings   1.69 %     1.71 %     1.85 %     1.69 %     2.24 %
Subordinated debt     5.57 %     5.60 %     5.58 %     5.85 %     5.90 %
Trust preferred debentures     4.08 %     4.03 %     4.16 %     4.86 %     6.02 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     0.75 %     0.79 %     0.89 %     1.01 %     1.35 %
                                         
Cost of Deposits     0.25 %     0.26 %     0.34 %     0.45 %     0.74 %
                                         
Net Interest Margin     3.45 %     3.47 %     3.33 %     3.32 %     3.48 %
                                         


                                         
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
                                         
    As of and for the Quarter Ended  
    March 31,   December 31,    September 30,    June 30,   March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2021   2020   2020   2020   2020
Asset Quality                                        
Loans 30-89 days past due   $ 24,819     $ 31,460     $ 28,188     $ 36,551     $ 40,392  
Nonperforming loans     52,826       54,070       67,443       60,513       58,166  
Nonperforming assets     75,004       75,432       84,795       74,707       67,158  
Net charge-offs     1,706       2,328       5,292       3,062       12,835  
Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans     0.51 %     0.62 %     0.57 %     0.76 %     0.92 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans     1.08 %     1.06 %     1.36 %     1.25 %     1.33 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     1.09 %     1.10 %     1.27 %     1.12 %     1.08 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans     1.28 %     1.18 %     1.07 %     0.97 %     0.88 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans   118.67 %     111.79 %     78.25 %     77.82 %     66.27 %
Net charge-offs to average loans     0.14 %     0.19 %     0.44 %     0.26 %     1.18 %
                                         
Wealth Management                                        
Trust assets under administration   $ 3,560,427     $ 3,480,759     $ 3,260,893     $ 3,253,784     $ 2,967,536  
                                         
Market Data                                        
Book value per share at period end   $ 28.43     $ 27.83     $ 27.51     $ 27.62     $ 26.99  
Tangible book value per share at period end (1)   $ 19.98     $ 19.31     $ 19.03     $ 18.72     $ 18.19  
Market price at period end   $ 27.74     $ 17.87     $ 12.85     $ 14.95     $ 17.49  
Shares outstanding at period end     22,351,740       22,325,471       22,602,844       22,937,296       23,381,496  
                                         
Capital                                        
Total capital to risk-weighted assets     13.73 %     13.24 %     13.34 %     13.67 %     13.73 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets     9.62 %     9.20 %     9.40 %     9.71 %     9.76 %
Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets     8.39 %     7.99 %     8.18 %     8.44 %     8.47 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     7.79 %     7.50 %     7.72 %     7.75 %     8.39 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)     6.67 %     6.46 %     6.61 %     6.67 %     7.08 %
                                         
(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 13 - 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.
                                         


 
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited)
                                         
Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation                                        
                                         
    For the Quarter Ended  
    March 31,   December 31,    September 30,    June 30,   March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2021   2020   2020   2020   2020
Income before income taxes - GAAP   $ 24,040     $ 10,746     $ 3,270     $ 15,993     $ 2,005  
Adjustments to noninterest income:                                        
Gain on sales of investment securities, net   -       -       1,721       -       -  
Other     75       3       (17 )     11       (13 )
 Total adjustments to noninterest income     75       3       1,704       11       (13 )
Adjustments to noninterest expense:                                        
Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale     -       617       188       391       496  
Loss on repurchase of subordinated debt     -       -       -       -       193  
Impairment related to facilities optimization     -       (10 )     12,651       60       146  
FHLB advances prepayment fees     8       4,872       -       -       -  
Integration and acquisition expenses     238       231       1,200       (6 )     886  
 Total adjustments to noninterest expense     246       5,710       14,039       445       1,721  
Adjusted earnings pre tax   24,211       16,453       15,605       16,427       3,739  
Adjusted earnings tax     5,549       3,982       3,582       3,543       933  
Adjusted earnings - non-GAAP   $ 18,662     $ 12,471     $ 12,023     $ 12,884     $ 2,806  
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.82     $ 0.54     $ 0.52     $ 0.55     $ 0.11  
Adjusted return on average assets     1.12 %     0.73 %     0.72 %     0.78 %     0.19 %
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity     12.12 %     7.97 %     7.56 %     8.20 %     1.73 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity     17.39 %     11.50 %     11.04 %     12.14 %     2.53 %
                                         
                                         
Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings Reconciliation                                        
                                         
    For the Quarter Ended
    March 31,   December 31,    September 30,    June 30,   March 31,
(dollars in thousands)   2021   2020   2020   2020   2020
Adjusted earnings pre tax - non-GAAP   $ 24,211     $ 16,453     $ 15,605     $ 16,427     $ 3,739  
Provision for credit losses     3,565       10,058       11,728       10,997       11,578  
Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights     1,275       2,344       1,418       107       8,468  
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings - non-GAAP   $ 29,051     $ 28,855     $ 28,751     $ 27,531     $ 23,785  
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets     1.75 %     1.69 %     1.72 %     1.68 %     1.58 %
                                         


                               
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) (continued)
                               
                               
Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation                              
    For the Quarter Ended
    March 31,   December 31,    September 30,    June 30,   March 31,
(dollars in thousands)   2021   2020   2020   2020   2020
Noninterest expense - GAAP   $ 39,079     $ 47,048     $ 53,901     $ 41,395     $ 41,666  
Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale     -       (617 )     (188 )     (391 )     (496 )
Loss on repurchase of subordinated debt     -       -       -       -       (193 )
Impairment related to facilities optimization     -       10       (12,651 )     (60 )     (146 )
FHLB advances prepayment fees     (8 )     (4,872 )     -       -       -  
Integration and acquisition expenses     (238 )     (231 )     (1,200 )     6       (885 )
Adjusted noninterest expense   $ 38,833     $ 41,338     $ 39,862     $ 40,950     $ 39,946  
                               
Net interest income - GAAP   $ 51,868     $ 53,516     $ 49,980     $ 48,989     $ 46,651  
Effect of tax-exempt income   386       413       430       438       485  
Adjusted net interest income   52,254       53,929       50,410       49,427       47,136  
                               
Noninterest income - GAAP     14,816       14,336       18,919       19,396       8,598  
Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights     1,275       2,344       1,418       107       8,468  
Gain on sales of investment securities, net   -       -       (1,721 )     -       -  
Other   (75 )     (3 )     17       (11 )     13  
Adjusted noninterest income   16,016       16,677       18,633       19,492       17,079  
                               
Adjusted total revenue   $ 68,270     $ 70,606     $ 69,043     $ 68,919     $ 64,215  
                               
Efficiency ratio     56.88 %     58.55 %     57.74 %     59.42 %     62.21 %
                               


                               
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) (continued)
                               
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and Tangible Book Value Per Share                  
                               
    As of
    March 31,   December 31,    September 30,    June 30,   March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2021   2020   2020   2020   2020
Shareholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity                              
Total shareholders' equity—GAAP   $ 635,467     $ 621,391     $ 621,880     $ 633,589     $ 631,160  
Adjustments:                              
Goodwill     (161,904 )     (161,904 )     (161,904 )     (172,796 )     (172,796 )
Other intangible assets, net     (26,867 )     (28,382 )     (29,938 )     (31,495 )     (33,124 )
Tangible common equity   $ 446,696     $ 431,105     $ 430,038     $ 429,298     $ 425,240  
                               
Total Assets to Tangible Assets:                              
Total assets—GAAP   $ 6,884,786     $ 6,868,540     $ 6,700,045     $ 6,644,498     $ 6,208,230  
Adjustments:                              
Goodwill     (161,904 )     (161,904 )     (161,904 )     (172,796 )     (172,796 )
Other intangible assets, net     (26,867 )     (28,382 )     (29,938 )     (31,495 )     (33,124 )
Tangible assets   $ 6,696,015     $ 6,678,254     $ 6,508,203     $ 6,440,207     $ 6,002,310  
                               
Common Shares Outstanding     22,351,740       22,325,471       22,602,844       22,937,296       23,381,496  
                               
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets     6.67 %     6.46 %     6.61 %     6.67 %     7.08 %
Tangible Book Value Per Share   $ 19.98     $ 19.31     $ 19.03     $ 18.72     $ 18.19  
                               
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROATCE)                        
                               
    For the Quarter Ended
    March 31,   December 31,    September 30,    June 30,   March 31,
(dollars in thousands)   2021   2020   2020   2020   2020
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 18,538     $ 8,333     $ 86     $ 12,569     $ 1,549  
                               
Average total shareholders' equity—GAAP   $ 624,661     $ 622,594     $ 632,879     $ 631,964     $ 652,701  
Adjustments:                              
Goodwill     (161,904 )     (161,904 )     (168,771 )     (172,796 )     (171,890 )
Other intangible assets, net     (27,578 )     (29,123 )     (30,690 )     (32,275 )     (33,951 )
Average tangible common equity   $ 435,179     $ 431,567     $ 433,418     $ 426,893     $ 446,860  
ROATCE     17.28 %     7.68 %     0.08 %     11.84 %     1.39 %
                               

 


