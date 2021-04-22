GreenBox POS to Attend the H.C. Wainwright Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, & FinTech Virtual Conference April 26-27, 2021

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, CA, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) ("GreenBox", the "Company"), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions is pleased to announce it will attend the H.C. Wainwright Cryptocurrency, Blockchain & FinTech Virtual Conference on April 26-27, 2021.



Chairman Ben Errez will provide an overview of the company, discuss its growth strategy and upcoming token deployment. The presentation will be available for on-demand viewing beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 to registered attendees of the conference.

Mr. Errez will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered for the conference on April 26th-27th. If you are an institutional or retail investor and would like to listen to the Company’s presentation or schedule a 1x1 meeting, please click on the following link (www.hcwevents.com/crypto ) to register for the conference.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The Company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, reducing fraud and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients globally. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.greenboxpos.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding guidance relating to net income; anticipated customer onboardings; and expected operating results, such as revenue growth and earnings. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set out in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

