Pelosi Statement on Reintroduction of Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after House Democrats reintroduced H.R. 3, the Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act:

“House Democrats are taking a bold and important step forward to address one of the most serious, life-or-death issues facing American families today: the surging cost of their health care.

“The Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act is essential legislation that will make a transformative difference in the lives of hard-working American families, millions of whom cannot afford their medicines, especially in this time of pandemic. It is unacceptable that Americans have to pay three times more for their prescriptions than what Big Pharma charges in other countries for the same medicine, all while Big Pharma rakes in massive profits.

“In our For The People agenda, Democrats pledged to lower health costs by expanding the Affordable Care Act’s subsidies to cover more families more generously and by reducing the price of prescription drugs – both of which are an overwhelmingly bipartisan priority among the American people. Seniors and families across America are counting on us to finally deliver the drug price negotiations they need to afford their medications. Families cannot afford to lose the enhanced ACA benefit passed in the American Rescue Plan, and we must make it permanent.

“Lowering health costs and prescription drug prices will be a top priority for House Democrats to be included in the American Families Plan.”

