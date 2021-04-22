Classic Honda Of Midland Becomes Most Followed Dealership in West Texas
Classic Honda of Midland just reached a huge milestone hitting over 14,000 likes and becoming the most followed dealership in West Texas with 14,080 followers.MIDLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Classic Honda of Midland just reached a huge milestone hitting just over 14,000 likes and becoming the most followed dealership in West Texas with 14,080 followers. Classic Honda of Midland harnesses Facebook to interact with the community and showcase inventory, ongoing sales, and the overall buying process.
General Manager Martin Villarreal says “It has always been a goal of ours to be number one for a while now, so to finally accomplish being the most followed dealership on Facebook is amazing. We appreciate all the support we have received from our followers and we’ll continue to keep putting helpful content out there for our followers.”
