Air Quality Monitoring System Market Size to Reach USD 6.78 Billion in 2028 | Rising Adoption of Green-Building Technologies and Increasing Preference for Pollution-Free Indoor Environments Are Fueling Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Key players operating in the Air Quality Monitoring System market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Siemens AG, Teledyne Technologies, PerkinElmer, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Spectris plc., 3M Company, and Honeywell International Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global air quality monitoring system (AQMS) market size is expected to reach USD 6.78 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some key factors attributed to steady market revenue growth are continuously technological developments and advancements in continuous air quality monitoring systems, rising adoption of green-building technologies and smart homes, various government initiatives supporting green initiatives, and rising public awareness regarding the importance of environment conservation.

Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of content@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/631

Rapid advancements of technologies such as IoT systems, WSN, cloud computing, gas sensing, and other technologies are expected to drive market growth to a significant extent going ahead. Major players are currently focused on various research activities to develop satellite-based air quality monitoring systems. Satellite-based remote sensor technology measures the concentration level of pollutants in the atmosphere through interference in light emitted or reflected from earth. Growing importance of technical standardization of organizations on the implementation of advanced measuring principles such as ultraviolet fluorescence measuring principle is a key factor fueling revenue growth of the global market.

Some Key Findings From the Report:

Key players operating in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Siemens AG, Teledyne Technologies, PerkinElmer, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Spectris plc., 3M Company, and Honeywell International Inc.

In April 2020, Kaiterra acquired ChemiSense. This acquisition helped Kaiterra to expand its global footprint and provide a range of air quality monitoring devices to existing and new customers.

Continuous monitoring segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to implementation of supportive government policies for effective air pollution monitoring and constant technological development in advanced continuous monitoring systems.

North America accounted for a 31.6% revenue share in the global market in 2020. Rapid adoption of advanced technologies and presence of stringent government policies for effective pollution control and monitoring are major factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

Check Our Prices@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/631

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global air quality monitoring systems (AQMS) market based on product, sampling method, pollutant, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Indoor Monitors

Fixed Portable

Outdoor Monitors

Fixed Portable AQM Stations Dust & Particulate

Wearables

Sampling Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Continuous Monitoring Passive Monitoring Intermittent Monitoring Manual Monitoring Stack Monitoring

Pollutant Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Physical Pollutants

Chemical Pollutant

Biological Pollutants

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)$1$1$1 Residential and Commercial Industry Government Agencies and Academic Institutions Petrochemical Industry Power Generation Plants Pharmaceutical Industry Smart City Authority Others



Click to access the Report Study, Read key highlights of the Report and Look at Projected Trends: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/air-quality-monitoring-system-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Structured Cabling Market By Solution (Service, Product, Software), By Cable Type (Category 6, Category 5E, Category 6A, Others), By End-Use (IT & Telecommunication, Residential & Commercial, Government & Education, Transportation, Industrial, Others) and By Region

Powered Agriculture Equipment Market By Type (Combine Harvesters, Tractors, Soil Preparation & Cultivation Equipment), By Next generation equipment (Agricultural Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Driverless Tractors, Electric Tractors), and By Region, Forecast to 2028

Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market By Type (Continuous Upstream Biomanufacturing, Single-Use Upstream Biomanufacturing, Downstream Biomanufacturing), By Application (Monoclonal Antibodies, Hormones, Vaccines, Recombinant Proteins, Others), By End-Use (Biopharmaceutical Companies, Research Institutions, CMOs/CDMOs), By Region

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs