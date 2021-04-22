Antibody Services Market Size to Reach USD 3.30 Billion in 2028 | Rising Approval Rate of Therapeutic Antibodies By Government Bodies and Surge in Demand For Protein Therapeutics Are Factors Boosting Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Key players operating in the Antibody Services market are GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Sartorius AG, Merck KGaA, Pall Corporation, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Eppendorf AG, Cellab GmbH, INTEGRA Biosciences AG, and FiberCell Systems Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global antibody services market size is expected to reach USD 3.30 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising approval rate of therapeutic antibodies by government bodies, rising investment in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research, and surge in demand for protein therapeutics are some major factors boosting market revenue growth. Antibodies are immunoglobulin glycoproteins generated by plasma cells in reaction to foreign antigenic molecules.

The basic function of antibodies is to keep hold of specifically to these foreign antigens to impair them from destruction by the immune system, thereby safeguarding the host from any kind of infection. Antibody service includes various types and stages of antibody production, beginning from peptide designing, synthesis, and pairing of carrier protein with animal immunization, titer analysis, and antibody purification. Antibody development process begins with injection of antigen into the body of a laboratory animal, enabling their immune system to create a higher number of antibodies.

Most commonly utilized antibodies are IgG and IgM class antibodies. Antibodies are usually used in diagnostics applications such as pregnancy tests and detection of bacteria and different kinds of viruses in blood.

Key players operating in the market are GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Sartorius AG, Merck KGaA, Pall Corporation, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Eppendorf AG, Cellab GmbH, INTEGRA Biosciences AG, and FiberCell Systems Inc.

In January 2019, GenScript launched a new purification system, AmMag SA. This system simplified the process of protein and antibody purification and reduces processing time.

Monoclonal segment is expected to register a faster revenue CAGR as compared to other application segments throughout the forecast period. Commercialization of a large number of antibody-based products and growing investment in monoclonal antibody research are some key factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

North America accounted for a 30.1% revenue share in the global market in 2020. Robust presence of biotech and pharmaceutical companies, rapid development in healthcare and research infrastructure, and constant focus on drug discovery services are major factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global antibody services market based on service, type, end-use, and region:

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Antibody Development

Antibody Production & Purification

Antibody Fragmentation & Labeling

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Monoclonal Polyclonal



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

BioScience Companies BioScience Research Institutions Hospitals Other



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Switzerland Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



