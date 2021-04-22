Gov. Wolf Praises President Biden’s Pledge to Reduce CO2 Emissions

As Pennsylvania joins the global recognition of Earth Day, Governor Tom Wolf today issued a statement praising President Joe Biden’s commitment to reduce greenhouse gas pollution.

The president’s plan, which aims to reduce U.S. greenhouse gas pollution by 50-52 percent from 2005 levels in 2030, aligns with the governor’s priorities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 26 percent by 2025 and by 80 percent by 2050 through his administration’s Climate Action Plan and the steps being taken to participate in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI).

“As communities across the globe gather this Earth Day to participate in cleanup activities and raise awareness about the critical importance of protecting our planet, I’m grateful that the Biden Administration has made climate protection a top priority and that President Biden has pledged to reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions.

“I share the president’s grave concern for the health of our planet and protecting our precious natural resources, and that’s why my administration has also prioritized efforts to combat climate change.

“The president recognizes that protecting our environment and investing in clean energy solutions not only ensures that our future is cleaner and better protected for future generations, but it’s also a job creator. The clean energy economy is growing and we should be at the forefront. We can help the planet and help our economy at the same time, and the efforts he has outlines and which I have prioritized will make the United States a global leader in environmental protection and preservation.

“On this Earth Day, I stand with President Biden to continue to push for efforts at the community, state and national level to protect our environment and I look forward to working with the Biden Administration to achieve both his goals for our nation and our own goals here in Pennsylvania.”

Reducing CO2 emissions as part of combatting climate change is a top priority for the Wolf Administration. In January 2019, Governor Wolf signed an executive order to set Pennsylvania’s first statewide climate goals, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 26 percent by 2025 and by 80 percent by 2050, compared to 2005 levels. Additionally, the Wolf Administration’s Local Climate Action Program helps Pennsylvania communities that want to reduce CO2 emissions. Also in 2019 he joined the US Climate Alliance and signed an executive order instructing the Department of Environmental Protection to begin the regulatory process of participating in RGGI. Most recently, the governor announced the largest government solar energy commitment in the country.