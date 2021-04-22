Gov. Wolf Announces PENNVEST Funding Program to Address PFAS Remediation

Gov. Tom Wolf announced today that the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) board of directors has approved Pennsylvania’s first funding program designed specifically to assist communities in the remediation of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), a potentially toxic contaminant found in water sources and systems throughout the Commonwealth.

The PENNVEST PFAS Remediation Program is designed as an annual funding opportunity to aid in the remediation and elimination of PFAS in water sources and systems. In use since the 1940s, PFAS chemicals have been utilized for a variety of applications, from home cookware to aircraft de-icing. While standard human health toxicity reference values are still in development, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has stated that evidence exists that suggests that exposure to PFAS can lead to adverse health outcomes in humans.

“I was proud to sign the PFAS Action Team order in 2018, leading the nation in identifying and beginning the evaluation of these potentially toxic compounds,” said Gov. Tom Wolf. “I vowed to provide the resources needed to protect the public from exposure to harmful drinking water, and today we’re making good on that promise with the PENNVEST PFAS Remediation Program.”

The application period for interested parties opens today and will close on May 3, 2021. For more details on how to apply and program eligibility, visit pennvest.pa.gov.