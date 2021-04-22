CELEBRATING SUSTAINABILITY: NEDC CEO DAVID SUPPLE APPOINTED TO LAWRENCE ANTHONY EARTH ORGANIZATION ADVISORY BOARD
EINPresswire.com/ -- As we celebrate Earth Day 2021, New England Design & Construction CEO David Supple has been named to the Lawrence Anthony Earth Organization International Advisory Board.
LAEO Mission Statement:
The Lawrence Anthony Earth Organization is an independent, non-profit group which seeks to reverse the dwindling spiral of the plant and animal kingdoms and our environment through education and action.
“Founder Mr. Lawrence Anthony, Founder of the Earth Organization was a well-known conservationist, explorer, and author, probably best known for his work in salvaging the animals in the Bagdad zoo during the coalition invasion of Baghdad in 2003, for which he was honored with the United Nations Earth Day medal and Earth Trustee award. Lawrence’s area of particular interest was the rehabilitation of traumatized African Elephant. He was also a member of the esteemed Explorers Club of New York. Lawrence sadly passed away in March 2012, but his legacy lives on in the work that is being done by the Lawrence Anthony Earth Organization.
The Earth Organization is a non-profit, non-partisan, issue-oriented organization. Our members come from all walks of life, from all cultures, races and religious backgrounds, all motivated by a common cause, to reverse the dwindling spiral of life on Earth, and create a healthy habitable Planet on which all life flourishes and prospers, and of which we can be proud. The Earth Organization’s international offices work in association with other environmental groups around the world in projects of mutual interest.” www.earthorganization.org
Mr. Supple was invited to the position by International President and Lawrence Anthony Earth Organization Co-Founder Barbara Wiseman.
Over the past 35 years Ms. Wiseman has worked with a variety of international organizations: from helping displaced refugees to resettle in their new American homes, to introducing effective management technology to business and government leaders in Russia and Mexico. Additionally, she had a national radio program for 7 years called Building a Better World, bringing effective, down-to-earth solutions to life's challenges to listeners all around the
US. In 2003, Barbara was the Executive Director of a management consulting firm in Los Angeles, CA, when Lawrence Anthony invited her to help him create The Earth Organization, and they have worked together ever since to set the course of the organization and expand its reach around the world.
Mr. Supple joins esteemed Board Chairman Dr. BS Nguban , and accomplished International Board Members Mr. Muhahid Alam, and Mr. Julian Murdoch. BA. LLB.
Celebrity Members and supporters of the LAEO include celebrated actresses Catherine Bell, Marisol Nichols, Anne Archer and Michelle Stafford as well as novelist, writer and 7-time Emmy Award-winning Producer/Director Terry Jastrow. For more information on the LAEO: www.earthorganization.org
David Supple & NEDC have been fixtures in the Boston community for nearly twenty years. A dynamic creative firm passionate about sustainability and the well-being of this earth, NEDC is known for its innovative sustainable designs and expanding to luxury passive house design and remodels in Boston.
"I'm passionate about the power of the built environment to effect positive change in the natural world. As inhabitants of this beautiful planet, we at NEDC seek to lead and inspire the design industry towards a fully harmonious balance with nature--indoor air quality, natural elements and luxury passive house designs are woven into our mission to unite and inspire positive change."
About David Supple & NEDC:
David Supple is the CEO of New England Design & Construction, an award-winning, full-service creative Architectural Design Build firm showcasing the beauty of sustainable design in Boston and New England. David is an alumnus of Tufts University, former standout Lacrosse player, father of two, and passionate advocate of the true role of the Architect throughout history as Master Builder and the positive impact of sustainable design on the world. Natural light, reclaimed wood and upcycled design elements are key features of NEDC high-end and luxury home designs. Lifting Spirits with Spaces is NEDC’s motto and they focus heavily on eco-friendly and creative sustainable design--now mid design of a beautiful and fully custom passive house retrofit in Somerville. David has been directly involved in over 100,000 square feet of renovation projects over the years in Cambridge, Wellesley, Back Bay, Brookline, Somerville, and throughout the GBA. These projects have been featured in local media, including Modern Luxury Boston Common, Remodeling Magazine, Boston Voyager, and The Boston Globe. David and NEDC’s recent caring community work during Covid has been featured on NBC10, NECN and Boston25.
For more information:
www.nedesignbuild.com
@nedesignconstruction
David Supple
LAEO Mission Statement:
The Lawrence Anthony Earth Organization is an independent, non-profit group which seeks to reverse the dwindling spiral of the plant and animal kingdoms and our environment through education and action.
“Founder Mr. Lawrence Anthony, Founder of the Earth Organization was a well-known conservationist, explorer, and author, probably best known for his work in salvaging the animals in the Bagdad zoo during the coalition invasion of Baghdad in 2003, for which he was honored with the United Nations Earth Day medal and Earth Trustee award. Lawrence’s area of particular interest was the rehabilitation of traumatized African Elephant. He was also a member of the esteemed Explorers Club of New York. Lawrence sadly passed away in March 2012, but his legacy lives on in the work that is being done by the Lawrence Anthony Earth Organization.
The Earth Organization is a non-profit, non-partisan, issue-oriented organization. Our members come from all walks of life, from all cultures, races and religious backgrounds, all motivated by a common cause, to reverse the dwindling spiral of life on Earth, and create a healthy habitable Planet on which all life flourishes and prospers, and of which we can be proud. The Earth Organization’s international offices work in association with other environmental groups around the world in projects of mutual interest.” www.earthorganization.org
Mr. Supple was invited to the position by International President and Lawrence Anthony Earth Organization Co-Founder Barbara Wiseman.
Over the past 35 years Ms. Wiseman has worked with a variety of international organizations: from helping displaced refugees to resettle in their new American homes, to introducing effective management technology to business and government leaders in Russia and Mexico. Additionally, she had a national radio program for 7 years called Building a Better World, bringing effective, down-to-earth solutions to life's challenges to listeners all around the
US. In 2003, Barbara was the Executive Director of a management consulting firm in Los Angeles, CA, when Lawrence Anthony invited her to help him create The Earth Organization, and they have worked together ever since to set the course of the organization and expand its reach around the world.
Mr. Supple joins esteemed Board Chairman Dr. BS Nguban , and accomplished International Board Members Mr. Muhahid Alam, and Mr. Julian Murdoch. BA. LLB.
Celebrity Members and supporters of the LAEO include celebrated actresses Catherine Bell, Marisol Nichols, Anne Archer and Michelle Stafford as well as novelist, writer and 7-time Emmy Award-winning Producer/Director Terry Jastrow. For more information on the LAEO: www.earthorganization.org
David Supple & NEDC have been fixtures in the Boston community for nearly twenty years. A dynamic creative firm passionate about sustainability and the well-being of this earth, NEDC is known for its innovative sustainable designs and expanding to luxury passive house design and remodels in Boston.
"I'm passionate about the power of the built environment to effect positive change in the natural world. As inhabitants of this beautiful planet, we at NEDC seek to lead and inspire the design industry towards a fully harmonious balance with nature--indoor air quality, natural elements and luxury passive house designs are woven into our mission to unite and inspire positive change."
About David Supple & NEDC:
David Supple is the CEO of New England Design & Construction, an award-winning, full-service creative Architectural Design Build firm showcasing the beauty of sustainable design in Boston and New England. David is an alumnus of Tufts University, former standout Lacrosse player, father of two, and passionate advocate of the true role of the Architect throughout history as Master Builder and the positive impact of sustainable design on the world. Natural light, reclaimed wood and upcycled design elements are key features of NEDC high-end and luxury home designs. Lifting Spirits with Spaces is NEDC’s motto and they focus heavily on eco-friendly and creative sustainable design--now mid design of a beautiful and fully custom passive house retrofit in Somerville. David has been directly involved in over 100,000 square feet of renovation projects over the years in Cambridge, Wellesley, Back Bay, Brookline, Somerville, and throughout the GBA. These projects have been featured in local media, including Modern Luxury Boston Common, Remodeling Magazine, Boston Voyager, and The Boston Globe. David and NEDC’s recent caring community work during Covid has been featured on NBC10, NECN and Boston25.
For more information:
www.nedesignbuild.com
@nedesignconstruction
David Supple
New England Design + Construction
+ +1 6177080676
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn