Governor Newsom Statement on President Biden’s Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Target

Published: Apr 22, 2021

SACRAMENTO– Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement today in response to President Biden’s new greenhouse gas emissions reduction target for the United States:

“I applaud President Biden’s announcement today, building on the leadership of states and cities, that charts a course to net-zero emissions no later than 2050 and establishes a greenhouse gas emissions reduction target aimed at achieving an over 50 percent reduction from 2005 levels in economy-wide net greenhouse gas pollution by 2030. This new target puts the United States on a path to create and retain high-quality jobs, secure U.S. leadership on clean energy technologies and avert the worst impacts of climate change.

“Here in California, climate policies and programs have cut carbon emissions, created jobs, catalyzed innovation and spurred partnerships across the United States and around the world – all while prioritizing public health and equity. We have exceeded our 2020 greenhouse gas emissions reduction target – four years ahead of schedule – while growing our economy 26 percent. We were the first state in the nation to implement a phase-out plan to end the sales of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035, while building partnerships with major auto manufacturers to achieve these ambitious goals. With nationally recognized energy efficiency standards, Californians now use 31 percent less energy than the average American and our appliance and building energy efficiency standards have resulted in $100 billion in consumer savings over the past 40 years.

“We know that while climate change poses an existential threat, we must respond to this threat in ways that strengthen America’s working communities, protect public health, and advance environmental justice.”

