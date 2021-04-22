Steven Kleber joins the National Association of Home Builders Global Opportunities Board
Home and building products industry veteran Steven Kleber accepts invitation to join the National Association of Home Builders Global Opportunities BoardATLANTA, GA, USA, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kleber, who is founder and principal of Kleber & Associates (K&A) – a full-service marketing communications agency located in Atlanta – is also president of the National Remodeling Foundation and immediate past president of the National Kitchen & Bath Association’s Center for Kitchen and Bath Education and Research. In addition, he serves on the board of The Home Projects Council.
“What an honor for the National Association of Home Builders Global Opportunities Board to have Steve as our newest member," said S. Robert August, NAHB Global Opportunities Board ambassador and president of North Star Synergies. "We are excited to have his impressive international experience at the table."
Focused on putting NAHB and its members on the path to global success, the Global Opportunities Board is designed to grow international membership, facilitate industry networking, improve business opportunities, and provide high quality education to industry participants.
The board is positioned to:
• Be the premier global clearinghouse for information on all aspects of the home building industry
• Reinforce the value and global business opportunities created through NAHB membership
• Help ensure that NAHB’s international programs stimulate economic growth for the association and its members
Kleber officially joined the board at the recent National Association of Home Builders Winter Leadership Meetings. His appointment is a two-year commitment from 2021 to 2023.
“I am honored to be an active member of the Global Opportunities Board and look forward to working together with the many dedicated and talented individuals across the industry to help further the important needs for housing globally,” said Steven Kleber.
For more information on the Global Opportunities Board, visit http://www.nahb.org/nahb-community/councils/Global-Member/Global-Opportunities-Board. To learn more about Kleber & Associates, visit http://www.kleberandassociates.com.
About NAHB:
The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) is a Washington-based trade association representing more than 140,000 members involved in home building, remodeling, multifamily construction, property management, subcontracting, design, housing finance, building product manufacturing and other aspects of residential and light commercial construction. NAHB is affiliated with 700 state and local home builder associations around the country. NAHB's builder members will construct about 80 percent of the new housing units projected for this year.
About Kleber & Associates:
Kleber & Associates (K&A) is a full-service, integrated marketing and public relations agency focused on the home and building products industry. Based in Atlanta, K&A has more than 33 years of experience delivery compelling, creative and measurable results. The agency’s trademark is “Right at Home,” which is brought to life by 'building better brands that build better spaces.' K&A was founded in 1987 by Steve Kleber, who has a deep understanding of the home and building industry, and brings valuable insights on current market trends and how they relate to architects, builders/remodelers, consumers, designers, distributors and manufacturers. Steve's thought leadership has been featured in numerous industry publications and he is a frequent presenter at national trade shows, including Coverings and the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show.
