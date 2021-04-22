Digital Health Technologies Market is Projected to Reach USD 68.17 billion and Rise at CAGR of 4.80% by 2028 - GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Abbott, Bosch Healthcare Solution, Bayer AG, Huawei Technologies

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Health Technologies Market Report gives essential information, objective insights regarding international market trends and leads, competitor analysis, and much more. All the teams involved in designing this market research report that includes consultants, market researchers, and data providers work hand-in-hand to generate more insightful data. This business report provides industry players with crucial support to expand their customer base within diverse market spaces. Traditional research methodologies are supplemented with innovative approaches to offer evidence-based insights via the Digital Health Technologies Market research report.



Digital Health Technologies Market Analysis:

The digital health technologies market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 68.17 billion by 2028 and will grow at a CAGR of 4.80% in the above mentioned forecast period. Digital health technologies are the merger of digital and genomic technologies. These technologies are largely used for health and healthcare to improve the efficiency of healthcare delivery, to make medicines more specific and resourceful. The rapid increase in venture capital investments, rise in healthcare expenditure and the increase in need for digital healthcare services in emerging economies are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the digital health technologies market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Digital Health Technologies Market Key Competitors:

The major players covered in the report are

IBM

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Johnson & Johnson Services

Huawei Technologies

AT&T Intellectual Property

Cerner Corporation

Bio-Telemetry

EClinicalWorks

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Abbott

Bosch Healthcare Solution

Bayer AG

Huawei Technologies

iHealth Labs

Segmentation: Global Digital Health Technologies Market:

By Technology

Tele healthcare

mHealth

Health Analytics

Digital Health Systems

Delivery Mode

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Component

Software

Services

Hardware



Application

Cardiology

Diabetes

Neurology

Sleep Apnea

Oncology



By Region

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



Competitive Analysis of Digital Health Technologies Market

The Digital Health Technologies Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to the digital health technologies market.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers: Global Digital Health Technologies Market

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Access Control Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Access Control Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis



Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography



Reason to Get Report:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Digital Health Technologies Market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Digital Health Technologies Market , thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

