Reminder of Resources for Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports (PBIS)

The Maine Department of Education continues to partner with the University of Maine system to provide Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports (PBIS) training and coaching. PBIS is a multi-tiered approach to supporting the social, emotional and behavioral development of students in preK-12 settings. The purpose of PBIS is to improve the social, emotional and academic outcomes for all students, including students with disabilities and students from underrepresented groups.

An information session for SAUs and schools interested in joining a new PBIS cohort will be held April 30 at 12 pm. To learn more and access the remote meeting, contact Tracy Whitlock at tracy.w.whitlock@maine.gov.