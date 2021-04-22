Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (21 April 2021)

Sixteen patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Central, Gash Barka, and Southern Regions.

Out of these, eight patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. Seven other patients are from Quarantine Centers in Adibara (5), Ghirmaika (1) and Ali-Ghidir (1), Gash Barka Region. The last patient is from the Quarantine Center in Mendefera, Southern Region.

On the other hand, forty eight patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in Gash Barka Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 3389 while the number of deaths stands at ten.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 3564.