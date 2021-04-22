Registration Now Open for Becoming an Outdoors Woman Introductory Fly Fishing Course

CONTACT: Kaitlyn Kelleher: (603) 271-3212 Lisa Collins: (603) 271-3212 April 22, 2021

Concord, NH – Registration is now open for an exciting day of fly fishing with the Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) program. The day-long course takes place on Saturday, May 15, in Hillsborough, NH. The cost for the workshop is $70, which includes instruction, most equipment, and the opportunity to bring home two fish. Participants should pack their own food and drinks. We’ll let you know what else to bring once you’ve registered.

Participants can register online now at www.nhbow.com. Registration is first-come, first-served and space is limited. All participants must be 18 years of age or older.

The objective of this hands-on course is to help attendees move towards independence as fly anglers. Some of the topics that will be covered include: the finer points of casting including accuracy, timing, and shooting the line; reading the water; picking the proper fly and knowing how to cast it; what to do when you catch a fish; and ethics. Participants will have the opportunity to fish still water on this outing on a stocked pond, and will be allowed to keep two fish of the proper size. Attendees do not need to supply their own rod and reel. A fishing license is not required during scheduled class time.

This day of introductory fly fishing will be hosted by New England Upland in Hillsborough, NH. To learn more about this beautiful facility visit http://newenglandupland.com/.

New Hampshire’s Becoming an Outdoors Woman programs are co-sponsored by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (www.wildnh.com) and the New Hampshire Wildlife Federation (www.nhwf.org).