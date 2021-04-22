US-41/M-28 rebuilding project in Marquette Township starts May 3

Contact:

Agency:

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809Transportation

COUNTY: Marquette

HIGHWAY: US-41/M-28

CLOSEST CITY: Marquette

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Monday, May 3, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: November 2021

PROJECT: Beginning this spring, MDOT will invest $9.2 million to resurface 2.8 miles of highway, along with building a nonmotorized pathway in Marquette Township and the city of Marquette, Marquette County. The work includes asphalt resurfacing, storm sewer repairs, curb and gutter and sidewalk replacements, and related work. One segment, from Grove Street to Front Street in the city of Marquette, will be completely rebuilt.

This project will extend the life of the pavement on the busiest route in the Upper Peninsula, with average daily traffic counts of up to 33,000 vehicles.

The project map is available on Mi Drive. For more information about the project, please visit the project website.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Work is being staged to minimize impacts on traffic during the heaviest traffic periods. Some work will be done at night. One lane will be open in each direction on US-41/M-28 throughout the project via lane shifts. Some side-street detours will be required during work at intersections. Access to businesses and driveways will be maintained during the project.

SAFETY BENEFITS: Smoother resurfaced pavement and rebuilt shoulders from Wright Street to Washington Street will benefit multiple users, including bicyclists. A separate nonmotorized path is planned along with this project from Wright Street to Commerce Drive. This path will provide safe access for bicycles and pedestrians, creating an important connection between current and future nonmotorized improvements planned by Marquette Township.