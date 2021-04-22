M-46 lane closures at Cumberland Street in Saginaw for pump station work starts April 23

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

COUNTY: Saginaw

HIGHWAY: M-46

ESTIMATED DATE: Friday, April 23, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: December 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $985,000 in mechanical, electrical, and lighting improvements at the pump station located near M-46/Cumberland Street in the city of Saginaw.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Crews will close one lane of M-46 between Holland Avenue and Cumberland Street while staging the work zone and delivering materials. Intermittent single-lane closures can be expected throughout the duration of work as needed to accommodate equipment.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will replace aging infrastructure and improve efficiency of the pump station.