M-46 lane closures at Cumberland Street in Saginaw for pump station work starts April 23

Contact: Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Saginaw

HIGHWAY: M-46

ESTIMATED DATE:             Friday, April 23, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: December 2021 

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $985,000 in mechanical, electrical, and lighting improvements at the pump station located near M-46/Cumberland Street in the city of Saginaw.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:   Crews will close one lane of M-46 between Holland Avenue and Cumberland Street while staging the work zone and delivering materials. Intermittent single-lane closures can be expected throughout the duration of work as needed to accommodate equipment.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will replace aging infrastructure and improve efficiency of the pump station.

