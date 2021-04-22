MDHHS launches pilot Travel Points Testing at Michigan Welcome Centers and airports

Contact:

April 22, 2021 -- In an attempt to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), in partnership with the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and select Michigan airports, are piloting a Travel Points Testing program this spring - bringing antigen COVID-19 testing to locations with high volumes of travel.

Quick and cost-free testing will be offered at several Michigan Welcome Centers and airports throughout the state, with results available in as little as 15 minutes. Walk-ups are taken as space allows, and an option to register online via a mobile device will also be available.

"As we head into the summer with vaccines ramping up and a light at the end of the tunnel, I am so proud of this partnership between MDOT and MDHHS to keep Michiganders safe," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "I encourage all Michiganders to continue masking up, socially distancing and hand washing to slow the spread, and if you re-enter or travel across the state, get tested at one of the new sites being set up at key points. Finally, I encourage you to get vaccinated, which is the most effective way to keep you and your family safe and put this pandemic behind us."

"We are excited to provide space at our select Welcome Centers for immediate COVID-19 testing," said State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba. "Our Welcome Centers are a gateway to thousands of travelers coming into the state each day, making them ideal locations to help prevent the spread of this horrible virus. Just look out for the COVID testing signs before the appropriate centers along the freeways."

Insurance is not required, and results can be obtained via text, e-mail or uploaded to the traveler's patient portal.

"We are pleased to partner with MDOT and offer simple, quick COVID-19 testing for Michiganders and travelers to Michigan," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at the MDHHS. "With growing concerns of new, more contagious variants, testing for COVID-19 is more important than ever. If you are engaging in any travel, we encourage you to take advantage of this testing when you re-enter or travel across the state."

Testing trailers will be located on the grounds of Michigan Welcome Centers. Testing stations will be located at multiple locations inside Michigan airports.

Welcome Centers (open daily Monday-Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.):

Airport:

Cherry Capital Airport (TVC), 727 Fly Don't Dr., Traverse City. Opened Wednesday, April 7. Hours: Wednesdays 2-10 p.m., Fridays noon-8 p.m., and Sundays 3-11 p.m.

"Testing sites are widely available at MDOT Welcome Centers and airports for the convenience of the traveler, and we have created resources for travelers to journey safely. To learn more about the Pure Michigan Pledge and to view resources, visit our state travel office website," said Larisa Draves, executive director, Michigan Association of Convention and Visitor Bureaus.

Additional sites will be announced as they are confirmed.

To learn more about coronavirus and related resources in Michigan, visit Michigan.gov/Coronavirus. Additional information about MDHHS's antigen pop-up testing is also available online.

To learn more about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance on travel and additional safety measures, visit CDC.gov.