Professional Kids Comic Troupe Performs At The Kids Comedy Jam Saturday May 29, 2021
Comic Kids Central is a highly professional kids comedy troupe ( www.comickidscentral.com) where its members are between the ages of 10-17.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comic Kids Central ( www.comickidscentral.com ) announces it will be performing at the Kids Comedy Jam ( www.kidscomedyjam.com) Saturday, May 29th, 2021 8:00 pm. Mithun Sudarshan, the producer and contact for the organization says the kids have been working on new material for the May 29th performance, expecting a sizeable virtual audience. Sudarshan says, "these kids are pros and, in my opinion, are the next up and coming stars. The kids work with professional mentors and a creative team to develop clean material for audiences of all ages," says Sudarshan. The Comic Kids Troupe is comprised of professional kids from the acting profession who originally had exceptional comedic talent before auditioning and being excepted by the troupe operators.
Sudarshan explains that Comic Kids Central is not a school but part of a production entity that produces stand-up comedy productions involving young talent. "The kids are paid when they perform," says Sudarshan. Sudarshan says that it's his job to develop professional opportunities for the troupe members.
About The Company
Comic Kids Central is a kids comedy troupe that is based in New York. The comedy troupe members range from 10 – 17 years old and are located throughout the United States. The comedy troupe meets regularly on zoom each week to work on new material for upcoming shows.
For more information
Mithun Sudarshan
Comic Kids Central
+1 347-349-8577
info@comickidscentral.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter