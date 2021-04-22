Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,139 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,971 in the last 365 days.

Route 2063 Frey Road Slide Repair Starts Monday in Penn Hills

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing slide repair work on Frey Road (Route 2063) in the Municipality of Penn Hills, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, April 26 weather permitting.

Slide repair work, requiring the closure of Frey Road between Cameron Drive and Laurie Drive will begin at 7 a.m. Monday morning. Through traffic will be prohibited around-the-clock as PennDOT crews conduct rock slope repair through Monday, May 10. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detours

West of the Slide

  • From Frey Road, turn right onto Universal Road

  • Turn left onto Stotler Road

  • Turn right onto Route 380 (Saltsburg Road)

  • Turn right onto Universal Road

  • Bear left onto Thompson Run Road

  • Follow Thompson Run Road back to Frey Road

  • End detour

East of the Slide

Please use caution when traveling in this area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

You just read:

Route 2063 Frey Road Slide Repair Starts Monday in Penn Hills

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.