Route 2063 Frey Road Slide Repair Starts Monday in Penn Hills

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing slide repair work on Frey Road (Route 2063) in the Municipality of Penn Hills, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, April 26 weather permitting.

Slide repair work, requiring the closure of Frey Road between Cameron Drive and Laurie Drive will begin at 7 a.m. Monday morning. Through traffic will be prohibited around-the-clock as PennDOT crews conduct rock slope repair through Monday, May 10. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detours

West of the Slide

From Frey Road, turn right onto Universal Road

Turn left onto Stotler Road

Turn right onto Route 380 (Saltsburg Road)

Turn right onto Universal Road

Bear left onto Thompson Run Road

Follow Thompson Run Road back to Frey Road

End detour

East of the Slide

Please use caution when traveling in this area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

