Grand Avenue On-ramp to Northbound I-79 Long-term Closure Begins Monday in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the long-term closure of the ramp from Grand Avenue to northbound I-79 at the Neville Island Bridge in Neville Township, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, April 26 weather permitting.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, the ramp that carries traffic from Grand Avenue to northbound I-79 will close to traffic continuously through mid-November as crews conduct concrete deck and barrier repairs, latex overlay, and bridge painting operations. All ramp traffic will be detoured. Additionally, the right acceleration lane from the ramp to northbound I-79 on the Neville Island Bridge will close to traffic.

Posted Detour

From eastbound Grand Avenue, bear right onto Neville Road

Cross the Ohio River via the Fleming Park Bridge

Turn right onto northbound Route 51 (Robinson Boulevard) toward Coraopolis

Continue northbound on Route 51 (Robinson Boulevard becomes Coraopolis Road)

Turn left onto the ramp to northbound I-79

End detour

Alternate Detour

From westbound Grand Avenue, cross the Ohio River via the Coraopolis Bridge

Turn right onto northbound Route 51 (4th Avenue)

Turn left onto Montour Street Extension

Turn left onto southbound Route 51 (5th Avenue)

Continue southbound on Route 51 (5th Avenue becomes State Avenue)

Turn right onto the ramp to northbound I-79 toward Erie

End detour

The $43 million I-79 Neville Island Bridge Rehabilitation Project includes structural steel repairs, full structure painting, bearing and deck joint replacements, deck repairs and overlays, bridge barrier repair, substructure concrete work and drainage improvements. The project also includes concrete roadway reconstruction, guide rail replacement and preservation work on four sign structures. Additionally, preservation work will occur on the I-79 bridge over Deer Run Road, north of the Neville Island Bridge. Motorists will see ramp closures and single-lane and shoulder closures in each direction on I-79 during daylight off-peak and overnight hours. Other traffic impacts include four northbound weekend closures in 2021 and four southbound weekend closures in 2022. The overall project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023.

The Trumbull Corporation is the prime contractor.

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for the I-79 Neville Island Bridge rehabilitation including traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – I-79” in the subject line.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

