Swiss-Heritage Gegax Family Create Spark: A Systemic Racism Story
Documentary Explores Racism’s Roots and Remedies with Free Educational Access
Being white in America is not needing to state that your life matters. When your life matters, you have power. Some use it for good, some don't. Our film is for those looking to learn and do the work.”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The tragic death of George Floyd sparked the largest global protest in the history of the world, a nationwide discussion of the United States’ broken system, and a more profound look at deep-seated, systemic racism in America. With the Derek Chauvin trial verdict decided, paving the way for police reform, Amateur Films’ 30-minute non-commercial documentary — Spark: A Systemic Racism Story — is available as a complimentary resource to explore racism’s roots and remedies. Since the film’s release in December 2020, individuals, teachers, professors, CEOs, and diversity equity and inclusion (DE&I) leaders began utilizing Spark as a resource for racial justice, equity, and sensitivity.
Created by the Gegax family (also referred to as the Gygax family in Switzerland), the documentary is an aggregator of interviews and clips of prominent racial justice advocates, providing historical context of policies and procedures that led to the oppression of the Black community. Spark also proposes pragmatic, creative remedies in policing, criminal justice, and society in both full-length and condensed forms to better inform white allies.
The producers’ participation in a local demonstration sparked by the death of Mr. Floyd inspired the creation of a non-commercial educational documentary to encourage recognition of unconscious bias and show a path to unlearning the historical narrative that redefined an entire race, supporting authentic and effective white allies.
“The trial of Derek Chauvin illustrates a driving point: being white in America is not needing to state that your life matters. When your life matters, you have power. Some use it for good and some very clearly (as in the case of George Floyd’s murder) do not,” said associate producer Julie Manriquez. “We hope our film helps to provide space for those looking to listen and learn and do the work.”
The documentary is presented in complete, abbreviated, and mini versions and can be viewed at www.spark-doc.com. Companies, academic institutions, and organizations are encouraged to utilize Spark as a tool to further the cause of creating a more equitable society designed for the success of all.
About Amateur Films, LLC
Amateur Films, LLC is based in Minneapolis, MN, created in 2020 by Tom Gegax and Mary Wescott of the Gegax Family Foundation. The production team is made up of volunteers and includes talented and passionate neighbors in addition to the retention of top Hollywood writers, editors, composers, and sound and color experts. Amateur Films was inspired by the June 2020 Black Lives Matter protests as well as Gegax’s personal experience during the late 60s civil rights uprisings when, working in Chicago with 14 Black service station owners in his territory, he developed deeply personal and business relationships as they protected him from harm during these uprisings and their aftermath.
